Armstrong congratulates Superintendent Baesler on confirmation to U.S. Department of Education position

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today congratulated state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler after the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination to serve as Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education in the U.S. Department of Education.

“Congratulations to Superintendent Baesler on her confirmation to this important role at the U.S. Department of Education. It’s a major win for North Dakota and the entire country when we send common-sense leaders like Superintendent Baesler to Washington – leaders who understand that students and families are best served when we empower decision-making at the local level with guidance from the state and limited involvement from the federal government. We wish her success in D.C. and look forward to a smooth transition to new leadership at the Department of Public Instruction.”

Baesler was nominated for the post in February by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and President Donald Trump. She has served as the state school superintendent and administrator of the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction since January 2013 and was re-elected to a four-year term in November 2024. Armstrong will appoint a replacement to serve as state superintendent until the next regularly scheduled general election in November 2026.

In addition to her 12 years as state superintendent, Baesler served for 24 years in the Bismarck Public Schools system as a classroom teacher, instructional aide, library media specialist and vice principal, as well as nine years on the Mandan School Board.