Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss of the Infusion Center Of NJ Recognized as a 2025 NJ Top Doc

NJ Top Doc: Jeffrey A. Weiss, MD

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce that Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss, a Functional Medicine specialist and the founder of the Infusion Center Of NJ, has been reviewed and approved based on merit for 2025. Dr. Weiss, a board-certified physician in both Internal Medicine and advanced aesthetic medicine, is renowned for his expertise in infusion-based therapies. His unique skill set blends traditional medical practices with naturopathic approaches, offering patients a versatile range of treatment options to suit their individual needs.At his Naturopathic Infusion Center, Dr. Weiss has created a tranquil medical spa that emphasizes natural healing. He is deeply committed to quality, using only FDA-approved pharmacies and 100% natural ingredients in all his treatments. The Infusion Center of NJ is one of the few physician-run and supervised IV vitamin centers in Passaic County, ensuring that each patient receives safe, effective care tailored to their needs.Dr. Weiss’s medical journey began with an extensive six-year education in Europe, where he studied allopathic, naturopathic, and homeopathic medicine. He then completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey, followed by a fellowship in Advanced Heart Failure and Heart Transplants at Newark Beth Israel Hospital. This diverse training has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of both conventional and alternative medicine.Over the years, Dr. Weiss has earned numerous accolades for his diagnostic abilities, clinical expertise, and exceptional bedside manner. His innovative approach to patient care, combined with his dedication to healing, has made him a trusted and respected provider in the community.For more information about Dr. Jeffrey A. Weiss and the services offered at the Infusion Center Of NJ, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjeffreyaweiss/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

