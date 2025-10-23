Ascend Cyber acquires Lello Group, Expanding Capabilities in Compliance Frameworks and ISO Management Systems

Ascend Cyber Lello Group Logo

Ascend Cyber expands compliance capabilities by acquiring Lello Group. Ascend Cyber to begin offering ISO compliance services to clients.

The acquisition of Lello Group by Ascend Cyber isn’t just about growth — it’s about delivering even greater value to our clients, accelerating innovation, and scaling responsibly.” — Matthew Titcombe, President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Cyber, LLC (“Ascend Cyber”), a next generation cybersecurity compliance firm, today announced the acquisition of Lello Group, a consulting company specializing in business operations, ISO management systems, and compliance frameworks. The acquisition, effective October 1, marks a significant milestone in Ascend Cyber’s growth, enhancing its capabilities through expanded expertise, increased resources, and a broader portfolio of services.

This announcement follows Ascend Cyber’s recent merger with Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber, uniting several highly regarded players in the cyber risk, compliance, and defense space delivering CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (“C3PAO”) Certification assessments, assessment preparation services, compliance consulting, and CMMC and CUI training. The addition of Lello Group further strengthens Ascend Cyber’s position as a market leader by integrating Lello’s experienced consultants and established client base into its operations. The acquisition also enhances Ascend Cyber’s consulting and assessment service offerings.

As part of the integration, Lello Group will undergo a rebranding to align with Ascend Cyber’s identity, and its operations will be fully merged over the coming months.

“The partnership between Lello Group and Ascend Cyber developed in a way that highlighted our shared values and complementary strengths,” said Matt Titcombe, CEO of Ascend Cyber. “This alliance isn’t just about growth — it’s about delivering even greater value to our clients, accelerating innovation, and scaling responsibly.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Lello Group will be fully integrated into Ascend Cyber’s organizational structure, with its leadership joining Ascend Cyber’s executive team. Clients of both organizations will benefit from enhanced service offerings, increased scale, and a unified approach to tackling compliance frameworks and ISO management systems.

“Lello Group is thrilled to expand our partnership with Ascend Cyber,” said Tania Abella, Principal of Lello Group. “Bringing together the expertise of our organizations will allow us to drive innovation and elevate customer experiences. We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will keep our clients informed every step of the way.”

About Ascend Cyber:

Ascend Cyber is a next generation cybersecurity compliance firm formed by the merger of Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber. Combining deep expertise in C3PAO Certification Assessments, assessment preparation services, compliance consulting, risk advisory, incident response, and CMMC and CUI training, Ascend Cyber empowers organizations across government, defense, and commercial sectors to elevate resilience and security maturity.

