Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber Announce Merger With Ascend Cyber

Combined leadership, expanded capabilities, and unified mission to redefine cybersecurity compliance, assessment, and training services.

By combining as Ascend Cyber, we can provide robust CMMC C3PAO, consulting, and training services. Our clients will benefit immediately from that synergy!” — Matthew Titcombe, President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak InfoSec, Fathom Cyber, and Ascend Cyber today announced that the three firms merged to form a new, unified cybersecurity company under the name: Ascend Cyber. The merger brings together multiple highly regarded players in the cyber risk, compliance, and defense space to create a single powerhouse positioned to deliver enhanced cybersecurity compliance, training, and assessment services across government, defense, and commercial markets.

A Bold New Chapter: Ascend Cyber

Under the new entity, Ascend Cyber will combine the strengths, talent, and client bases of all three organizations. Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber have each earned reputations as trusted partners for some of the leading defense prime contractors and subcontractors. Ascend Cyber is one of the less than fifty (50) companies worldwide authorized to provide Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”) training and the first organization authorized by the CUI Institute to provide training on Controlled Unclassified Information (“CUI”).

By delivering high-quality CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (“C3PAO”) Certification assessments, assessment preparation services, compliance consulting, and CMMC and CUI training, the unified companies will elevate the standard for cybersecurity compliance. Ascend Cyber will deliver deeper strategic insight, broader business reach, and seamless execution across governance, risk, compliance, and assessments. This strategic move will allow Ascend Cyber to deliver the breadth and depth of services defense contractors need to get ahead of their competition.

Supporting the CMMC Ecosystem

• Regulatory and compliance leadership: With Peak InfoSec’s status as an Authorized C3PAO and long experience in compliance assessments, Ascend Cyber is positioned to provide a robust set of services to defense and other government contractors.

• Complementary competencies: Fathom Cyber’s advanced knowledge of CUI and CMMC will complement Peak InfoSec’s deep expertise in CMMC, NIST SP 800- 171, and compliance assessments.

• Enhanced experience: While ensuring compliance with the CMMC Code of Professional Conduct requirements, Ascend Cyber’s personnel will provide both assessment and consulting services.

About the Merger

“This merger is a defining moment for both our organizations,” said James Goepel, founder of Fathom Cyber. “By joining forces with Peak InfoSec, we can deliver a level of depth and scale that neither firm could realize alone. Ascend Cyber represents the future of cybersecurity compliance services.”

“Peak InfoSec has always pushed the bar in compliance and assessment excellence,” added Peak InfoSec founder Matthew Titcombe. “Now unified as Ascend Cyber, we can bridge that strength with robust CMMC C3PAO, consulting, and training. Our clients will benefit immediately from that synergy.”

Timeline & Next Steps

• The merger is effective October 15, 2025.

• Over the next quarter, brand consolidation, infrastructure integration, and operational alignment will proceed in phases.

• Clients will receive transition plans from their points of contact.

• Ascend Cyber will soon launch an updated website, marketing materials, and a refreshed brand identity to reflect its new capabilities.

• All existing contracts, certifications, and client commitments of Fathom Cyber and Peak InfoSec will carry forward under Ascend Cyber without interruption.

• Clients, partners, and employees will experience continuity of service and support, with added benefits from unified resources and joint innovation.

About Ascend Cyber

Ascend Cyber is a next generation cybersecurity compliance firm formed by the merger of Peak InfoSec and Fathom Cyber. Combining deep expertise in compliance assessments, risk advisory, incident response, and training, Ascend Cyber empowers organizations across government, defense, and commercial sectors to elevate resilience and security maturity.

Legal Disclaimer:

