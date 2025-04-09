Kloud9 Among the First Managed Service Providers in the World to Earn Prestigious CMMC Certification

Kloud9 Fathom Cyber

Kloud 9, a premier provider of information technology and cybersecurity services successfully earned a perfect score and certificate under the CMMC program.

Fathom Cyber helped us make sure we had the evidence we needed to prove we met the CMMC requirements. With Fathom Cyber’s help, our entire CMMC assessment lasted only a day and a half!” — Dickon Newman, Information System Security Officer for Kloud9

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kloud9, a premier provider of information technology (“IT”) and cybersecurity (“cyber”) services to small and medium businesses, is proud to announce that Kloud9 has successfully earned a perfect 110-point score and certificate under the United States Department of Defense’s (“DoD’s”) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”) program. Trent Milliron, CEO of Kloud9 said “Our CMMC certification demonstrates our commitment to our clients and our support of their efforts to ensure DoD’s sensitive information is properly safeguarded. Our CMMC certification also positions our clients to earn their own CMMC certifications in less time than if they try to meet the CMMC requirements themselves.”

To ensure their company was ready for its CMMC assessment, Kloud9 turned to Fathom Cyber, a leading CMMC consulting company. “Fathom Cyber helped us make sure we had the evidence we needed to prove we met the CMMC requirements” said Dickon Newman, Information System Security Officer for Kloud 9. He added “With Fathom Cyber’s help, our entire CMMC assessment lasted only a day and a half!”

In addition to earning their own CMMC certification, Kloud9 has also already successfully helped clients earn CMMC certifications while using Kloud 9’s services. Defense contractors who are looking for help outsourcing their CMMC compliance needs should contact Kloud9 today!

About the CMMC Program:

The CMMC program is a DoD initiative that ensures defense contractors can properly safeguard DoD’s unclassified but still sensitive information, such as plans for military equipment, personal information about service members, blueprints and plans for DoD facilities, and much more. Under the CMMC program, contractors who do not meet established requirements are prohibited from participating in DoD contracts. Using CMMC certified external service providers like Kloud 9 can significantly accelerate contractors’ compliance with the CMMC requirements.

About Kloud9:

For almost a decade, Kloud9 has been helping small business clients to overcome their IT challenges and enjoy the benefits of truly optimized, value-driving IT without the usual overheads. Our team combines deep technology expertise with a genuine understanding of the difficulties faced by small businesses. We take the time to listen to your concerns and design proactive, efficient solutions that help you achieve your long-term goals. Our Managed Services plans can take the hassle out of IT - simply put, we’ll do everything for a predictable, fixed monthly fee - while our signature cloud solutions and other services use the very latest technologies to deliver remarkable return on investment for your organization.

About Fathom Cyber:

Fathom Cyber is the premiere cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm. The company specializes in helping organizations prepare for CMMC assessments, create tailored compliance programs, and implement effective cybersecurity practices. With a team of experts in risk management and compliance, Fathom Cyber provides end-to-end support to ensure that clients achieve and maintain CMMC certification. Fathom Cyber also helps service providers like Kloud 9 feel confident that they, and their clients, will pass a CMMC assessment.

