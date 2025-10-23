Create fish-themed artwork and learn about Missouri’s fish at the Boone County Nature School Nov. 6

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites children ages 5-12 to learn about Missouri’s fish on Nov. 6 in Boone County. Students will learn about fishy adaptations including gills, scales, and slime through interactive activities. They also will learn how fish interact with their ecosystems, what they like to eat, and how to identify common Missouri fish species. This hands-on event will feature a variety of fish-themed crafts following the program.

This event will be held at the Boone County Nature School from 5:00-7:00 p.m. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4M.

Questions concerning this event can be directed to Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Rd. Columbia, MO 65203.