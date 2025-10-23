MDC community forester says fall colors are around the bend in October

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – With temperatures taking a cooler seasonal swing, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Community Forester Jennifer Behnken says fall colors will continue to make their debut as October progresses.

Behnken said the late season drought has been rough on fall color forecasts this year, and some trees have already succumbed to dormancy with crispy brown shades instead of the usual fall color vibrancy.

“Never fear, other trees will still transform into their traditional fall color splendor,” she said. “Sumacs lend their fiery shades on the field edges and roadside, as do the scarlet tones of blackgum and sassafras. Red maples set urban areas ablaze in cherry hues in the parks.”

Behnken said to keep an eye out this month. Sugar maples remain the fall color premier specimens with their warm color spectrum wheel of yellows, oranges and red. Dogwood trees complement the look with their burgundy and plum shades. Tulip poplar, mulberry, and elm trees contribute sunshine yellows to the landscape.

She suggests these locations for exploring fall color views:

Trail of Tears State Park

Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area

Apple Creek Conservation Area

General Watkins Conservation Area

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park

Johnson Shut-Ins State Park

“Regardless of whatever activity takes you to the great outdoors, take time to enjoy the sunshine, fresh air, and reap the benefits of being in nature wherever fall color views can be seen,” said Behnken.

Fall color updates across Missouri can be found online at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/fall-color.