Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli Recognized as a 2025 NJ Top Dentist

MATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Dentists is proud to announce that Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli has been reviewed and approved for 2025, marking his tenth consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition. Dr. Scagnelli, a trusted expert in both general and cosmetic dentistry, continues to welcome new patients at his well-established practice in Matawan, NJ. Founded in the 1940s, Dr. Scagnelli's practice has built a strong legacy of providing exceptional dental care with a focus on patient satisfaction.Known for his warm, compassionate approach, Dr. Scagnelli ensures that every patient feels comfortable and relaxed during their visit. He takes the time to explain procedures in detail, helping patients make informed decisions about their dental care with confidence.Offering a wide range of services, Dr. Scagnelli specializes in everything from bonded fillings and dentures to crowns, bridges, implants, root canals, and advanced “All on Four” implant-supported dentures. His comprehensive care options are designed to help patients maintain and restore their smiles with the highest level of expertise and personalized attention.To learn more about Dr. Michael L. Scagnelli and his practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/michaelscagnellidmd ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

