Six Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. Attorneys Named 2025 Super Lawyers

Six attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston have been named to the 2025 Super Lawyers list.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, has recognized six Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. attorneys as Massachusetts Super Lawyers for 2025. The Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers attorneys recognized as “Super Lawyers” are:

• Richard P. Breed, III was recognized for Estate Planning & Probate, Tax, and Closely Held Business

• Dara Lynn S. Freytag was recognized for Estate Planning & Probate

• Mark S. Furman was recognized for Business Litigation and General Litigation

• Jeffrey P. Hart was recognized for Closely Held Business, Tax, and Estate Planning & Probate

• Michael J. Radin was recognized for Closely Held Business

• Melissa E. Sydney was recognized for Estate Planning & Probate

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. Super Lawyers are nominated by their peers in the legal industry, then evaluated by a credentialed “blue ribbon” panel of attorneys. Only 5% of Massachusetts attorneys achieve Super Lawyer status.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. offices are in the Prudential Center in Boston, MA. The firm’s practice areas include Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

