[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Spotlight on “Debut” Elements on First Day with Launch of Over 40 Debut Projects and Over 60 Matching Meetings

MACAU, October 23 - To seize the opportunities presented by the “debut economy”, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch” was held during the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) (together referred to as the “three exhibitions”), where over 40 debut products and technologies were unveiled, nearly half of which were technology-related. The inaugural overseas release ceremony for the Global Services Trade Development Index Report (2025) and the “Debut@Macao – Business Matching Session” also took place at the same venue, with over 60 matching meetings arranged.

The debut economy drives industrial diversification

At the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch”, President Che Weng Keong of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) stated in his address that this project launch focused on industries such as big health and high and new technology, with the aim of facilitating the implementation of innovative projects, helping enterprises explore market opportunities, further leveraging the synergistic effect of “industry + MICE”, and promoting industrial diversification.

The session saw the launch of over 40 debut products and technologies from leading enterprises and renowned brands in industrial chains from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), Southeast Asian nations, and Macao. These offerings spanned smart technology, big health, cultural creativity, new trendy consumer goods, and brand collaborations, collectively establishing the three exhibitions as premier platforms for debut projects.

Macao maintains its leading position in the index of trade in services

During the project launch, the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Co-operation released the Global Services Trade Development Index Report (2025), marking the first time this report has been released outside the mainland. The report assesses the service trade development indices of 79 economies worldwide, providing a quantitative analysis of various factors, including scale, structure, status, industrial foundation, and overall environment of service trade.

Data indicates that the Macao SAR has ranked 6th globally in the Development Index of Trade in Services in the World for a second consecutive year. It outperforms all other economies in three specific indices: service trade competitiveness, the added value of the service industry as a percentage of GDP, and the proportion of employees in the service industry. This demonstrates the solid strides Macao has made in recent years towards appropriate economic diversification. In particular, ongoing efforts within the “tourism +” initiative have led to continued enhancement of the integrated tourism and leisure industry. In combination with the broader development opportunities brought by the “Macao + Hengqin” integration, these efforts have turbocharged Macao’s societal and economic growth. IPIM believes that the report will offer valuable insights for the city’s future economic growth.

Participating enterprises acknowledge the effectiveness of the platform

Representatives of nationally leading enterprises and renowned brands from PSCs who attended the events noted that the three exhibitions’ high levels of professionalism and international reach make them an effective launchpad that maximises promotional impact. They also emphasised the value of Trade Visitors Day in enabling more precise targeting of clienteles. Corporate representatives also recognised the arrangements of the business matching session, which facilitated extensive communication and co-operation between enterprises through precise one-on-one meetings. They established contacts with businesses from ASEAN and European markets, including potential new market sources, which strengthened their internal and external connectivity. Furthermore, participating enterprises welcomed the release of the Global Services Trade Development Index Report (2025) in Macao. They noted that the report’s practical information can contribute to market insight and strategic planning, and that it will help raise Macao’s international profile due to its global reach.