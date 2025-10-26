“3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” Finals Macao successfully concludes

MACAU, October 26 - The “3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” Finals Macao, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and StarMac Entertainment Production Limited, co-organized by the Macau-China Basketball Association, Chaiioi Sports Company Limited and Zhuixing Culture & Media (Zhuhai Hengqin) Company Limited, with venue sponsorship support from Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, held its final day of competition today (26 October). Wolf United SGS and Team Langlangwan (浪浪灣隊) were crowned champions of the men's and women's category, respectively.

The “3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025” leg matches were held from late August to October in various cities in the Greater Bay Area. The top three teams from each leg directly advanced to the Finals held from October 23 to 26 at the Ruins of St. Paul's and the Wynn Palace South Lawn. The Finals included both men's and women's categories, competing for prizes and awards totaling over MOP700,000. The organizers hope that the event can help promote sports and cultural exchanges among the cities in the Greater Bay Area, boost the development of sports tourism, and serve as preparation for the 3x3 basketball competition of the upcoming 15th National Games of China, helping to promote the Games and further creating an enthusiastic atmosphere for major sporting events.

After several consecutive days of competition, the champions for the men's and women's categories were decided today. In the men's final, Wolf United SGS faced off against DongGuan (東莞). Wolf United SGS ultimately won 21-16, securing the men's title. DongGuan finished as the runners-up. In the third-place match, Guangdong Dongchadao (廣東凍茶道) won 21–19, while Siu Saam Baa Wolf United placed fourth.

In the women's final, Team Langlangwan (浪浪灣隊) played against Guangdong Dongchadao (廣東凍茶道). In the end, Team Langlangwan triumphed 20-15, claiming the women's title, with Guangdong Dongchadao as the runners-up. In the third-place match, Superbaby narrowly won 20-19, while Tianjian Basketball (天健籃球) finished fourth.

During the Finals, the "Stars of Tomorrow" Macau International 3x3 Children Basketball Game 2025 was also be held. This ancillary event included 35 teams from Guangzhou, Foshan, Hengqin, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macao, promoting sports and cultural exchanges among youth from different regions and showcasing the youthfulness and vitality of 3x3 basketball. The winning teams are as follows:

Category Champions 1st runners-up 2nd runners-up 3rd runners-up U12 Boy’s Keang Peng (鏡平) Team Tongmen (同門隊) Legacy Basketball Academy RCHK U12 Girl’s Keang Peng (鏡平) Legacy Basketball Academy Lok Fong (樂豐) Flamingo U10 Aoguan Whirlwind (澳冠旋風) Zhuhai Haoqun Bobcats (珠海豪群山貓) Haoqun Hurricane (豪群颶風隊) Hengqin Eaglet Sports (橫琴雛鷹體育) U8 Zhongshan Aoguan (中山澳冠) PX Flurry PX Fangxuebiezou (PX放學別走) Hengqin Eaglet Sports (橫琴雛鷹體育)

Guests attending the prize ceremony included: Mr. Mok Chi Hang, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Lou Kit Long, Chief Executive Officer of StarMac Entertainment Production Limited; Ms. Giselle Lou, Chief Operating Officer of StarMac Entertainment Production Limited; Mr. Chui Sai Peng José, Honorary Chairman of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Mr. Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Mr. Calvin Chui, Chairman of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Ms. Lau Kam Ling, Chairwoman of the Women’s General Association of Macau; Mr. Wu Chong Fai, President of the Macau-China Basketball Association; Ms. Lei Im Kei, Head of the General Development of Students Division of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr. Craig Fullalove, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; members of the Sports Committee and sponsors.

Additionally, the organizers are holding a "3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour 2025" photography contest. The submission period is from October 27 to December 12. For regulations, please visit https://www.macao3x3basketball.com/25.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macao3x3basketball.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “大灣區3×3籃球巡迴賽” (3x3 Greater Bay Area Tour) Facebook page, gbat3x3 Instagram, the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.