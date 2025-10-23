Rayse and San Francisco Association of REALTORS® Partner to Elevate Agent Value and Client Transparency

New partnership gives 4,000+ REALTORS® tools to highlight their expertise and strengthen client trust through real-time visibility.

This partnership gives our members an edge in demonstrating expertise & earning client confidence. Transparency is the foundation of trust, and Rayse helps our REALTORS® deliver that.” — Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Francisco Association of REALTORS(SFAR) has partnered with Rayse, the real-estate transparency platform built to make agent value visible. Beginning October 20, all SFAR REALTORSwill receive complimentary access to Rayse — a technology designed to bring clarity and accountability to every stage of the home-buying and selling process.Through this partnership, agents can give clients real-time insight into their transactions, while reinforcing the professionalism, skill, and effort that define REALTORrepresentation in San Francisco’s fast-moving market.Understanding the Need for VisibilityRecent Rayse research highlights the perception gap between what clients believe and what agents actually do:- 46% of consumers think agents spend fewer than 15 hours on a purchase. The true average is closer to 80–100 hours.- 96% of clients say they want real-time visibility into their transaction.- 64% would pay their agent more for that level of transparency.Rayse addresses this gap by turning each task, communication, and milestone into a shared, trackable moment that builds understanding and trust.“San Francisco agents manage some of the most complex transactions in the country,” said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of Rayse. “Rayse ensures their work is visible, their value is clear, and their clients stay informed from start to finish.”“This partnership gives our members an edge in demonstrating expertise and earning client confidence,” said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR. “Transparency is the foundation of trust, and Rayse helps our REALTORSdeliver that in every interaction.”Partnership Highlights- Free access for all SFAR REALTORSbeginning October 20 2025.- Integration with SFARMLS and member tools.- Training and onboarding through SFAR’s Education and Technology Councils.- Client-facing dashboards that clearly communicate progress and agent activity.By equipping members with modern tools that make their work visible, SFAR continues its commitment to innovation, professionalism, and consumer trust.What Is Rayse?Rayse is a client-facing experience that integrates directly into your existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system, it’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal.Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed experience — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP. ( https://www.rayse.com About SFARThe San Francisco Association of REALTORSis a professional association serving over 4,000 members throughout San Francisco and surrounding areas. Its mission is to provide real-estate programs, products, and services that meet the business needs of its REALTORmembers and advance the highest standards of practice in the industry. (my.sfrealtors.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.