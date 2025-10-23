Rayse and San Francisco Association of REALTORS® Partner to Elevate Agent Value and Client Transparency
New partnership gives 4,000+ REALTORS® tools to highlight their expertise and strengthen client trust through real-time visibility.
Through this partnership, agents can give clients real-time insight into their transactions, while reinforcing the professionalism, skill, and effort that define REALTOR® representation in San Francisco’s fast-moving market.
Understanding the Need for Visibility
Recent Rayse research highlights the perception gap between what clients believe and what agents actually do:
- 46% of consumers think agents spend fewer than 15 hours on a purchase. The true average is closer to 80–100 hours.
- 96% of clients say they want real-time visibility into their transaction.
- 64% would pay their agent more for that level of transparency.
Rayse addresses this gap by turning each task, communication, and milestone into a shared, trackable moment that builds understanding and trust.
“San Francisco agents manage some of the most complex transactions in the country,” said James Dwiggins, Co-CEO of Rayse. “Rayse ensures their work is visible, their value is clear, and their clients stay informed from start to finish.”
“This partnership gives our members an edge in demonstrating expertise and earning client confidence,” said Walt Baczkowski, CEO of SFAR. “Transparency is the foundation of trust, and Rayse helps our REALTORS® deliver that in every interaction.”
Partnership Highlights
- Free access for all SFAR REALTORS® beginning October 20 2025.
- Integration with SFARMLS and member tools.
- Training and onboarding through SFAR’s Education and Technology Councils.
- Client-facing dashboards that clearly communicate progress and agent activity.
By equipping members with modern tools that make their work visible, SFAR continues its commitment to innovation, professionalism, and consumer trust.
What Is Rayse?
Rayse is a client-facing experience that integrates directly into your existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system, it’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal.
Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed experience — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP. (https://www.rayse.com)
About SFAR
The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® is a professional association serving over 4,000 members throughout San Francisco and surrounding areas. Its mission is to provide real-estate programs, products, and services that meet the business needs of its REALTOR® members and advance the highest standards of practice in the industry. (my.sfrealtors.com)
