NECSA endorses IRP 2025 as catalyst for clean energy and industrial growth

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) welcomes and fully supports the Integrated Resource Plan 2025 (IRP 2025) as announced by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. The plan provides a comprehensive and balanced framework for securing South Africa’s energy future on the back of all its energy sources including nuclear.

Mr Loyiso Tyabashe, the Group CEO of Necsa says, “The IRP 2025 is a bold plan that acknowledges the role of nuclear energy in achieving South Africa’s energy security, socio-economic and climate goals, alongside other energy sources. Necsa is ready to step up as per the call by the Minister through its business strategy that includes re-establishing the nuclear fuel, small modular reactors (SMRs), and nuclear skills development. The new capacity of 5 200 MW allocated to nuclear opens the door for a robust nuclear build programme and makes a case for a sustainable nuclear industry that will complement the broader South African energy mix. Nuclear energy will ensure that South Africa achieves a truly just energy transition.”

Mr David Nicholls, the Chairperson of the Necsa Board says, “We are ready to leverage decades of nuclear experience to contribute to South Africa’s socio-economic goals including skills and meaningful jobs. Necsa is also excited about Cabinet’s plan to lift the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) programme out of care and maintenance and its transfer to Necsa where two facilities, Helium Testing and nuclear fuel are situated. This will enable Necsa to build on the work already done in this project and scale it accordingly. Our plan is to become the leading supplier of small modular reactors to ultimately refit decommissioned coal-fired units, off-grid application including large power users and smaller grids across Africa.”

As a state-owned entity with a mandate on nuclear technology and innovation, Necsa looks forward to executing its designated functions in support of the national strategy outlined in the IRP 2025.

For further information contact:

GM: Corporate Communication, Branding & Stakeholder Relations

Dr Nikelwa Tengimfene

Cell: 066 293 4451

E-mail: media.enquiries@necsa.co.za

#GovZAUpdates

