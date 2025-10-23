Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on collection of media accreditation for G20 Empowerment of Women Working Group ministerial meeting
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will host the G20 4th Empowerment of Women Working Group and the Ministerial Meeting from 27 -31 October 2025 at the Radisson Hotel or Tambo in Gauteng.
Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 4th Technical Meeting and G20 Ministerial Meeting are requested to collect their accreditation as follows:
Collection venue: Radisson OR Tambo, Kempton Park Boutique Lapa.
Day 1: Saturday, 25 October 2025
Time: 10h00 – 16h00
Day 2: Sunday, 26 October 2025
Time: 10h00 – 16h00
Day 3: Monday, 27 October 2025
Time: 10h00 – 16h00
NB: You are required to bring your Passport, ID, and/or Press Card when collecting your accreditation. For collection enquiries, please contact: Jenny Segone on 071 607 8194
Media Enquiries: Spokesperson for The Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
Nompendulo Mkhatshwa
Cell: 083 406 6496
Head of Communication for the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities
Cassius Selala
Cell: 060 534 0672
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.