Water and Sanitation on decline in Gert Sibande listed dams

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report issued on 20 October 2025 indicates that all dams in the Gert Sibande District recorded declines in water levels. Even though all the dams recorded declines, most are still above the 90% mark. The only dam with the lowest levels is Westoe Dam which dropped from 66.1% to 64.4%.

Grootdraai Dam dropped from 94.8% to 94.2%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 93.2% to 93.1%, Vygeboom Dam from 98.5% to 97.8%, and Jericho Dam from 90.8% to 90.0%.

Morgenstond and Heyshope dams are the only listed dams still above 100% in the district but also recorded declines from 100.4% to 100.2% and 100.3% to 100.2%, respectively.

The latest report also shows that water levels continue to drop overall in the Mpumalanga Province with declines in the water management areas and districts. The provincial average water levels dropped from 93.7% to 93.1%. In the Water Management Areas (WMA), the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 87.7% to 87.0% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA declined from 92.3% to 91.7%.

At district level, Ehlanzeni decreased from 85.4% to 84.0%, Gert Sibande from 95.8% to 95.4%, and Nkangala from 97.8% to 97.4%.

Despite these minor declines and the water levels remaining satisfactory so far and the Department of Water and Sanitation reminds the public that South Africa remains a water-scarce country, therefore water conservation remains key to sustainable and reliable water supply. The Department further encourages the public to practise rainwater harvesting during rainy days.

