Commissioner Michael Masiapato briefs media on festive season operational plan for 2025/2026 festive period, 7 Dec

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, will brief members of the media on festive season law enforcement operations, detailing security arrangements for the busy 2025/26 festive period. 

The Commissioner will also provide a report on the work of the Authority for Quarter 2 of the 2025/2026 financial year highlighting the recent movement patterns of people and goods across ports of entry.

The BMA will announce important requirements for travellers at ports of entry for both the departure and the return legs of the festive season.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing scheduled as follows:
Date: Sunday, 7 December 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa  Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

RSVP and enquiries:
Mmemme Mogotsi - Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
Cell: 072 566 4288 
Email:  mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Operation Hi-Tivise – Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za

