Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele delivers keynote address at Cisco Connect 2025, 23 Oct

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele, will deliver the keynote address at Cisco Connect 2025 - Africa’s premier Cisco-led technology event.

The conference convenes over 1,500 delegates from government, business, and the technology sector to explore how digital transformation, innovation, and connectivity can drive inclusive growth and social progress across the continent.

Deputy Minister Gungubele’s address will highlight South Africa’s national priorities on digital inclusion, infrastructure expansion, and partnerships that enable technology to serve as a tool for development and improved service delivery.

Media advisory
Event Details
Date: 23 October 2025
Venue: Kyalami Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Time: 09:00

Media enquiries:
DCDT Media Officer 
Ms Tlangelani Manganyi
Cell: 060 886 4670
E-mail: Media@dcdt.gov.za

