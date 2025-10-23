North West Government rolls out Phase 5 of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme, 24 Oct

The North West Provincial Government is this week rolling out Phase 5 of Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole at Madibeng Local Municipality in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, which will reach its peak on Friday, 24 October when government leaders will be visiting several projects across the local municipality and addressing a community feedback session at Fafung Sports Ground.

The programme will be led by Premier of the North West, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, who will be joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs) and the Municipal Troika, demonstrating government’s commitment to accelerating the provision of services and enhancing accountability. Neighboring villages, including Legonyane, Ga-Rasai, Klipvoorstad, Waterval, Vaalbosloot, Rooiwal, Sephai, and Masebolane, are also expected to benefit from the planned service delivery interventions.

Key infrastructure activities will include the handover of a 2.2 km of paved road in Legonyane village, while an aquaculture project will be handed to the beneficiaries in Jericho, this as part of the provincial government’s efforts towards supporting local economic development.

Road infrastructure improvements will feature road markings in Mmupudung, and blading on several routes across the municipality. Additional maintenance such as pothole patching and upgrades to internal access roads will also be carried out to enhance road safety and accessibility.

An oversight visit will be conducted at Hoekfontein Mmakau Clinic to assess healthcare service delivery. Furthermore, six wheelchairs will be distributed to identified beneficiaries to improve mobility, while 50 dignity packs will be handed over to learners at Rekopantswe Secondary School to support health and hygiene initiatives.

Repairs will also be made to non-functional boreholes across nine villages to improve access to clean water and improved public health.

As part of the One Million Tree Planting Campaign, tree planting activities will be held at Letlhabile Middle School, Latlha-Patla Centre for the Elderly, and Fafung Clinic. To complement these efforts, fruit trees will be distributed to households and Molelwane Primary School to promote food security and environmental sustainability.

Grass-cutting will be performed at the Fafung Traditional Authority Cemetery to maintain community cleanliness and respect for the site.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded which will be rolled out in Madibeng Local Municipality, and a community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 October 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Fafung Sports Ground next to Molelwane Primary School, Ward 1

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 - Community Feedback Session

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

