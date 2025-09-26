USEReady Updates STORM: Industry-Leading Tableau Cloud Migration Service Delivers 6X Faster Transitions

Fastest and most reliable Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migration service by Tableau's #1 Global Partner Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

Purpose-Built Migration Accelerator-Led Service Features Over 65% Automation, Enabling Zero Downtime and AI-Ready Tableau Analytics

STORM represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach Tableau Cloud migration.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI and analytics modernization solutions, today announced an update to STORM , its purpose-built Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migration service. The new release introduces advanced automation and specialized accelerators that, combined with proven methodologies, enable enterprises to migrate 6X faster than traditional approaches without operational downtime.Traditional migration approaches involve largely manual lift-and-shift processes often requiring 6-12 months and pose significant downtime risks, creating barriers for organizations seeking to modernize their analytics platforms. These conventional methods present critical challenges including tedious, error-prone manual processes, operational risks, and user adoption issues that frustrate IT teams and business users alike. STORM eliminates these challenges through a comprehensive plan-migrate-validate framework that features automated assessment, over 65% automation of key migration steps, performance optimization, and integration of AI-ready capabilities including Tableau Pulse."STORM represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises approach Tableau Cloud migration," said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO of USEReady. "Rather than treating migration as a necessary burden, we've transformed it into a strategic accelerator that delivers immediate value while positioning organizations for future analytics innovation. Our clients don't just move to the cloud they unlock new capabilities that drive competitive advantage."STORM's unique value proposition includes:• Over 65% migration automation reducing manual errors and project timelines• Zero downtime ensuring continuous analytics availability during transition• Comprehensive migration coverage including workbooks, permissions, extracts, and alerts• Post-migration optimization for enhanced performance and scalability• AI-readiness enabling Tableau Pulse, generative AI, and Agentic AI capabilities• Flexible delivery models including on-premises, remote, and offshore options"The analytics modernization landscape demands solutions that combine speed, safety, and strategic value," said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President of USEReady. "STORM's automation-first approach distinguishes it from traditional consulting-heavy alternatives offered by competitors. By leveraging our position as Tableau's #1 Global Partner and our proven enterprise migration expertise, we deliver outcomes that consulting firms simply cannot match through manual processes alone."STORM is designed for organizations across industries and supports deployments ranging from mid-market implementations with under 1,000 workbooks to large enterprise environments with 5,000+ workbooks and complex data architectures. The service offers Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages to accommodate varying organizational requirements and migration complexity."STORM exemplifies our commitment to purpose-built solutions that address specific enterprise challenges," said Yugesh Deshpande, VP-Product Engineering, USEReady. "We didn't create another generic migration utility, we engineered a comprehensive platform that transforms Tableau Server limitations into Tableau Cloud advantages. This includes not just content migration, but ecosystem optimization that positions organizations for next-generation analytics capabilities."The STORM update reinforces USEReady's leadership in analytics modernization and demonstrates the company's continued innovation in addressing complex enterprise data challenges through its MigrationWorks portfolio, which combines automation and agentic frameworks with specialized migration tools to deliver comprehensive modernization solutions.By combining automation expertise with deep Tableau partnership relationships, USEReady enables organizations to achieve faster, safer, and more strategic cloud transitions. STORM is now available on the Tableau Exchange , and organizations can begin their journey with the Tableau Cloud Migration Scope Evaluator to assess scope, complexity, and the right migration path.About STORMSTORM is industry’s leading Tableau Server to Tableau Cloud migration accelerator-led service designed by USEReady, Tableau’s top-rated global partner. It combines over 65% intelligent automation with proven methodologies to deliver faster, safer, and more cost-effective migrations than traditional approaches. STORM addresses complex enterprise requirements including intricate permission structures, diverse data sources, and mission-critical analytics workflows while ensuring zero operational downtime.About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

