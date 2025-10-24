Biomass Logistics Service Market Set to Reach $6.39 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biomass Logistics Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Biomass Logistics Service Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a surge in the size of the biomass logistics service market. A rise from $4.01 billion in 2024 to $4.42 billion in the subsequent year indicates a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to the historical period's growth include an upsurge in rural biomass availability, increased demand in industrial heating applications, more widespread use of waste-to-energy protocols, a stronger focus on circular economy strategies, and the expanding commercialization of biofuels.

The market size for biomass logistics service is predicted to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years, with an estimated valuation reaching $6.40 billion in 2029. This growth, with a CAGR of 9.7%, is due to factors such as the adoption of heating systems based on biomass, escalating conversions of agricultural waste into energy, increased usage of forestry by-products, a surge in international biomass trade, and an uptick in R&D for improving biomass efficiency. The forecast period will also see key trends like progress in digitally tracking biomass supply chains, state-of-the-art automation in loading and unloading procedures, inventive biomass storage solutions, advancements in multimodal transportation solutions, and incorporation of renewable energy in logistics functioning.

Download a free sample of the biomass logistics service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28553&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Biomass Logistics Service Market?

The surge in the use of renewable energy sources is predicted to drive expansion in the biomass logistics service market in future. Natural resources that regenerate over time like sunlight, wind, water, and biomass are what make up these renewable energy sources. These are sources of energy that we can use repeatedly without exhausting the earth's reserves. The increasing inclination towards renewable sources is due to a global emphasis on reducing carbon footprints in an effort to fight climate change, and to ensure a reliable and future-proof energy supply. Biomass logistic services play a critical role in renewable energy sources, as they adeptly handle the gathering, transport, storage, and preprocessing of organic materials. This guarantees a stable and sustainable supply of biomass feedstock, allowing power stations, biorefineries, and other renewable energy establishments to function reliably. This process also helps lessen dependence on fossil fuels and decrease environmental harm. For instance, Eurostat, a Luxembourg government agency, reported in December 2024 that in 2023, renewables constituted 24.5% of the energy used in the EU, a rise from 23.0% in 2022. Hence, the surging reliance on renewable energy sources is encouraging the growth of the biomass logistics service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Biomass Logistics Service Market?

Major players in the Biomass Logistics Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ENGIE SA

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Vattenfall AB

• Suez S.A.

• Andritz AG

• Acciona S.A.

• John Wood Group PLC

• Verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (Verbio SE)

• BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

• Enviva Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Biomass Logistics Service Market In The Globe?

Prominent firms within the biomass logistics service market are turning their attention towards strategic investments to boost biofuel production and extend their supply chain competencies. The enlargement of the market for biomass logistics services is stimulated by these strategic investments which escalate research and development funding. This allows businesses to maximize biofuel production and improve supply chain procedures in addition to adopting cutting-edge technologies for storage, transport, and processing. In turn, these actions augment efficiency and reliability throughout the biomass value chain while simultaneously extending capacity to meet the escalating global demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions. As an illustration, BiofuelCircle Private Limited, a digital platform for biomass and biofuels based in India, obtained $0.75 million during its second seed funding round in June 2022, which was led by Spectrum Impact, Better Capital, among others. The investment is aimed at broadening operations throughout India, improving its digital marketplace, backing more than 50 biomass-centered products, and fortifying supply chain services such as warehousing and logistics. This, in turn, fosters greater efficiency, dependability, and accessibility within the biomass-to-biofuel ecosystem. The platform forms a link between customers, vendors, and service providers via its tripartite online marketplace. This optimizes biomass flow, diminishes waste, championing a circular economy, and simultaneously empowers rural sectors via job creation and heightening the economic value of agricultural by-products.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Biomass Logistics Service Market

The biomass logistics service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Service Type: Transportation, Storage, Handling, Inventory Management, Other Service Types

2) By Feedstock Type: Wood Pellets, Agricultural Residues, Forest Residues, Energy Crops, Other Feedstock Types

3) By Mode Of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Other Mode Of Transportations

4) By End-User: Power Generation, Industrial, Residential And Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, Air Transportation

2) By Storage: Warehousing, Cold Storage, Open Yard Storage, Covered Storage

3) By Handling: Loading And Unloading, Material Handling Equipment Operation, Bulk Handling, Automated Handling

4) By Inventory Management: Stock Monitoring, Order Tracking, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Optimization

5) By Other Service Types: Packaging, Refurbishment Services, Recycling Solutions, Disposal Management

View the full biomass logistics service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomass-logistics-service-global-market-report

Global Biomass Logistics Service Market - Regional Insights

Leading the biomass logistics service market in 2024 was Europe. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most growth in the coming period. The report details several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biomass Logistics Service Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Energy Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-logistics-global-market-report

Courier Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/courier-services-global-market-report

Green Logistics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-logistics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.