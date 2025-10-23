Produce Investments (PI) Welcomes Biofresh Safestore into Technology Portfolio

HUDDERSFIELD, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PI, a UK-based investment company focused on potato growing, crop storage, and agri-tech innovation, has announced the acquisition of Biofresh Safestore , an established leader in fixed crop management systems.Expanding a growing technology portfolioBiofresh Safestore has been at the forefront of sprout control for over 20 years, providing fixed installation systems for storage facilities across the UK, Europe, and Japan. The company has developed a strong reputation and customer base, particularly in France under the leadership of Jeremy Barraclough, who will continue to be involved in the business.This strategic acquisition complements PI’s existing expertise in natural sprout suppression technology through its well-established Restrain brand, experts in potato storage and post-harvest applications. Together, the two companies will offer customers greater choice and flexibility from portable to fixed sprout suppression systems, through a single trusted partner.“This acquisition represents an important step in PI group growth journey,” said Rachel Cook-Coulson, CEO of PI. Dan Hewitt, Managing Director of Restrain UK added “By combining the strength of Restrain and Biofresh Safestore, we’re accelerating our expansion across Europe and globally. Together, we will deliver greater value to customers through innovative, nature-powered technologies that advance the future of crop storage.”About Produce Investments Produce Investments is a British group of companies operating across the potato and agri-tech industries. Its portfolio includes: Restrain, a technology-driven agtech business delivering solutions for sprout suppression, ripening, and seed potato treatments. Restrain develops innovative, sustainable post-harvest and storage technologies that enhance crop quality and support growers across potatoes, onions, and other fresh produce.● Greenvale ( https://www.greenvale.co.uk ), one of the UK’s leading suppliers of fresh potatoes to retail, foodservice, B2B, and wholesale markets. Greenvale manages the entire supply chain, from seed breeding and varietal development through to marketing and distribution, and also markets its own premium brand, Golden Kings ( https://goldenkings.co.uk/ ), known for its rich, buttery flavour and wide availability across UK supermarkets.● Produce Solutions ( https://www.greenvale.co.uk/producesolutions/ ), the group’s agronomy, technical, and R&D business, supports the potato and wider fresh produce sectors with expertise, technical services, and research programmes, including Greenvale’s varietal development work.For more information, visit www.produceinvestments.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.