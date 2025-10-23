Lauren Minear Reveals Explosive Third Album 'Boxing Day' Amidst Grammy Consideration Announcement

Photo Credit: Anna Haas

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Minear unveils her third album, Boxing Day , amidst announcements of Grammy consideration on her song “Lightweight”.Minear has had anything but a linear trajectory in music. The Nashville-born, New York-based singer-songwriter draws from life experiences as a therapist and mother to craft lyric-focused tracks about the nuances of vulnerability, emotion, and self-recognition. Just this year, Minear was invited to join the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class, and just recently, shared that her song “Lightweight” will be considered for this year’s Grammy Awards,Boxing Day arrives as a continuation of Minear’s storytelling in motherhood, relationships, and womanhood. This record deals with overarching themes of anger, codependency, and conflict with those that we hold the most dear. Following the successful single releases of “Lightweight” and “Bullshit”, the project leads with the artist’s lyrical precision and crisp vocals - both distinctive from Minear.Standout track “Bruise” explores the struggle of loving someone who hurts you. Minear shares, “It was painful to write, and I couldn't have done it unless I was in the stable relationship I am in now. It's a retrospective on the times in my life when I confused codependency for empathy. It's one of the most vulnerable songs on the album, and one of my favorites for that reason.”Where recent single “Bullshit” came to life from a place of anger, “Bruise” presents a more dynamic and stripped-back side to Minear’s artistry. She shares, “Much of this album was written on a writing retreat with my collaborators in Woodstock, NY. One day, my producer, Dan Weeks, suggested a change of scenery to get ideas moving. We went out to the garage apartment on the property where we were staying, but we hadn't turned the heat on, so it was freezing. The three of us sat in hats and coats to work our way through this fragile idea I had brought with me. It ended up having its own unique sounds that added dimension to the album, and I think that's at least in part because of the conditions we wrote it in.”Minear’s voice, reminiscent of Natalie Merchant, Dido, and Maggie Rogers, delivers raw emotion, while her lyrics, likened to Joni Mitchell and Sarah McLachlan, cut straight to the soul. Minear’s most recent album, Chasing Daylight (independent), was received with critical acclaim. Earmilk called it “a colorful exploration of visibility and self-discovery” telling the story of one woman’s journey finding herself through music.Minear’s journey through music has been rich with experience, twists, and turns. She was mentored by some of Nashville’s leading songwriters at just 14 years old, being in the studio while Steve Earle recorded his Jerusalem sessions, and recording an EP with Bonnie Raitt’s guitarist, George Marinelli. It is clear that music has always been in Minear’s blood.Fast forward to now, Minear’s career has spanned the likes of mental health to finance, with a masters degree in social work from NYU and a bachelor’s in history from Yale. During the pandemic, while walking in the woods with her newborn baby, Minear found herself overcome with grief after having left songwriting behind. This was the start of Minear’s debut album, Invisible Woman in 2021 – released independently, and marking her official return to music. The record artfully tackles the topic of postpartum depression and loss of identity in motherhood.Since then, Minear has gathered over over 1 million streams, 10 thousand monthly listeners, and 20 thousand followers across platforms. She has enjoyed radio support around the world, and shared the stage with Pete Yorn and Cassandra Lewis. Minear’s gift for songwriting has been acknowledged by the International Songwriting Competition (semi-finalist 2022, 2024), the Unsigned-Only Competition (semi-finalist 2024), and Ben Folds himself, who handpicked Minear to attend his exclusive 2024 songwriting retreat.

Lauren Minear 'Lightweight'

