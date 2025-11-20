Country Duo Outpost Drive Release Cinematic New Single ‘Lonestar’

Photo Credit: Saskia Jo Price

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising transatlantic duo Outpost Drive unveil their single “ Lonestar ”, a cinematic, dust-streaked ballad that captures the heartbreak of young love under the burning Texas sun.Written by Mary Bragg Robinson, Willow Robinson and James Carrington, and produced by Willow Robinson within the rolling English hills, “Lonestar” offers a glimpse into Outpost Drive’s upcoming debut album, a collection of songs rooted in raw storytelling and unflinching honesty.The song captures a snapshot of Mary Bragg’s first love, lost in the wild freedom of a teenage road trip from Alabama to California and back again. “Lonestar” recalls the moment everything began to unravel in Texas, when love, pride, and fear collided and two people on the same road found themselves heading in different directions. Beneath the track’s sweeping guitars and desert-dusted production lies a confession: sometimes the places we pass through become monuments to the people we can’t forget.“It’s about how love and shame can exist in the same breath,” says Mary Bragg. “We were just two kids searching for freedom and trying to figure out who we were. I knew in my heart the road trip was the beginning of the end, but I didn’t want to admit it. When we finally made it back to Alabama, it felt like the close of an era. Now every time I drive through Texas, I see the ghost of our teenage selves on the road ahead of me.”With its vivid imagery, “Mint smoke and cheap vanilla, smolders like the tires on black”, “Lonestar” blends poetry and restraint, taking listeners into the wide horizon of America while staying achingly personal. Willow Robinson’s sparse, cinematic production lets the story breathe, fusing modern textures with echoes of vintage country and desert blues, while his guitar solo offers the climax the story yearns for.At its core, “Lonestar” is about the ache of losing someone you love before you ever truly knew how to love them, a portrait of youth, rebellion, and the quiet pain of letting go.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.