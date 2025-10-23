ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Who Raped a Woman in Pritzker's Sanctuary Chicago

This criminal illegal alien was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the lodging of an arrest detainer for Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, who brutally raped a 54-year-old-woman on August 31. This criminal illegal alien was released into the U.S. by the Biden Administration in September 2024. An arrest detainer is a request to local authorities to notify ICE before he is released, so he is not allowed to prey on more innocent women. Unfortunately, Chicago is a sanctuary city that rarely honors ICE detainers.

Arauz-Medina is charged with rape, sex assault, assault, and drug possession after he allegedly grabbed his victim by the hair and dragged her screaming across the street, forced her into an alleyway, threw her to the ground, strangled her, and removed all her clothes. The sounds of her screams were picked up by residents’ private surveillance video.

Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina repeatedly slammed the back of her head into the concrete causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she continued to fight back while Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, continued his sexual assault. A passing motorist spooked the illegal alien and he fled. The victim took off down the street naked looking for help. She came across a food truck parked nearby where a worker helped her.

Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina

“A real-life nightmare: This criminal, who JB Pritzker continues to protect, VICIOUSLY ATTACKED an innocent woman who was walking the streets of Chicago,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This monster was released into our country by the Biden Administration. Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies protect criminal illegal alien rapists over American citizens. We will do everything in our power to ensure this wicked criminal NEVER walks our streets again.”

Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina entered the United States on September 17, 2024, near Eagle Pass, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden Administration. An immigration judge ordered Arauz-Medina removed on July 17, 2025.

Despite the Democrats' government shutdown, ICE law enforcement officers will continue their efforts to remove murderers, pedophiles, and violent criminals from our streets despite sanctuary policies and activist politicians. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS will continue to make America safe again.

