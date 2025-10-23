MAKING NEW YORK’S CANAL STREET SAFE AGAIN: ICE Arrests 9 Illegal Aliens on Canal Street Operation with Rap Sheets Including Robbery, Domestic Violence, Assaulting Law Enforcement, Counterfeiting, Drug Trafficking, and Forgery

Five of these criminal illegal aliens entered and were released into the US under the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation on Canal Street in New York City, focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit goods. Despite violent rioters who assaulted and obstructed law enforcement by blocking vehicles, nine criminal illegal aliens were arrested. Some of their rap sheets included robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.

Additionally, four violent rioters were arrested for assaulting law and enforcement, and another rioter was arrested for obstruction.

“ICE conducted a targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation on Canal Street in New York City, focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit goods yesterday. ICE arrested nine illegal aliens with criminal histories including robbery, burglary domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The majority of those arrested were released into the country by the Biden administration. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

Below are the nine criminal illegal aliens were arrested:

Mamadou Ndoye, a criminal illegal alien from Mali, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2008 was previously arrested for crimes including assault, recklessly endangering, counterfeiting third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Muhammad Ndiaye, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, with previous arrests for domestic violence, robbery, receiving stolen property, burglary, fraudulent accosting, forgery, counterfeiting, sale of a controlled substance, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. He entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart in 1995.

Aboubakar Diakite, a criminal illegal alien, with previous arrests for counterfeiting.

Idy Sarr, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2010 and previously arrested for obstruction, possession of forged instrument, counterfeiting, failure to disclose origin of recording, drug possession and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Sergigne Diop, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal who entered the U.S. in April 2024 at the southwest border, was previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

Modou Mboup, a criminal illegal alien from Senegal, previously assaulted Mexican law enforcement, and he entered the U.S. in September 2023 in a caravan of 140 people at the southwest border and was released by the Biden administration into the country.

Alioune Sy, an illegal alien from Senegal entered the U.S. in May 2023 and failed to depart after his tourist visa expired.

Bokar Soko, a criminal illegal alien from Mauritania, previously arrested for counterfeiting second degree THREE times. He entered the U.S. illegally on May 24, 2023, in a caravan of 26 people was released by the Biden Administration into the interior of the country.

Amadou Diallo, a criminal illegal alien from Guinea who entered the U.S. November 2021 at the southwest border and was released by the Biden Administration into the interior of the country.