Wanmu Qianjin by Chushan Design Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Wanmu Qianjin

Chushan Design's Wanmu Qianjin Packaging Recognized for Excellence in Packaging Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chushan Design 's Wanmu Qianjin as a Silver Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Wanmu Qianjin's innovative packaging design within the industry.Wanmu Qianjin's packaging design showcases a seamless blend of Qing imperial heritage and modern ecological elements, making it highly relevant to current trends in sustainable packaging. By incorporating a sapling planting initiative with each purchase, the design aligns with the growing demand for eco-conscious packaging solutions, offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning packaging stands out for its unique features, including textured paper mimicking forestscapes, gold-flecked patterns symbolizing astragalus resources, and Qianlong-style seal plaques reflecting imperial elegance. The three golden drawers assemble into Saihanba landscapes, containing a 30-day supply of Astragalus tea, with herbal wisdom engraved on the packaging. The refillable design embodies sustainability principles, setting Wanmu Qianjin apart from competitors in the market.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Chushan Design to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, inspiring future projects that harmonize artistic value, cultural legacy, and commercial innovation. The award validates Wanmu Qianjin's distinctive market positioning as a premium wellness gift, potentially influencing industry standards for sustainable packaging.Wanmu Qianjin was designed by Chushan Design's talented team, including Yin Peng, Li Linlin, and Liu Xinrui, who collaborated to create this exceptional packaging design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chushan DesignCSD Chushan Design is a full-stack product strategy service brand and one of China's most professional brand power innovation agencies. Leveraging Stanford University's Design Thinking methodology, the 7D Creation Method, Chushan Design helps enterprises achieve growth in brand power and product capabilities. Their comprehensive services encompass the entire value chain, providing end-to-end solutions that bridge strategic planning to market execution, empowering brands to transform insights into impactful business outcomes.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, creativity, and professionalism in the Packaging Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

