Te Po And Te Ao Marama by Kyra Clarke Wins Silver in A' Publishing Industry Awards

Kyra Clarke's Exceptional Print Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Publishing Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Kyra Clarke as a winner in the Print and Published Media Design category for her outstanding work, "Te Po And Te Ao Marama." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Clarke's design within the print industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Clarke's award-winning design showcases the potential for print media to engage audiences through innovative storytelling and cultural relevance. "Te Po And Te Ao Marama" aligns with current trends in the industry, demonstrating how print design can effectively communicate complex narratives and evoke emotional connections. This recognition underscores the continued importance of print as a medium for creative expression and audience engagement."Te Po And Te Ao Marama" stands out for its unique fusion of visual, augmented, and sonic design elements to convey a multi-layered story rooted in Te Ao Maori viewpoints. The design's structure and navigational system, inspired by the waiata "Ko te Pu," seamlessly integrates these components to create an immersive and meaningful experience for readers. The innovative use of AR technology brings the printed page to life, adding depth and resonance to the narrative.This award serves as a testament to Kyra Clarke's dedication to pushing the boundaries of print design and exploring new avenues for storytelling. The recognition from the A' Design Award is likely to inspire future projects that similarly bridge traditional and emerging technologies to create impactful and culturally significant works. As the industry continues to evolve, "Te Po And Te Ao Marama" sets a compelling precedent for the role of print in a digital age.Team MembersTe Po And Te Ao Marama was designed by a talented team led by Design Director Kyra Clarke and Creative Director Fiona Grieve. Associate Editors George Hajian and David Conventon played key roles in shaping the project. The design features contributions from guest artists, including Sound Artist Maree Sheehan, Illustrator and AR Designer Tatiana Tavares, and Photographer Marcos Steagall. Research assistance was provided by Aakifa Chida. The project also showcases the work of featured designers from Aotearoa, the UK, USA, and Italy, including ĀKAU, Alexis Neal, Alistair McCready, Curative, Derek Yates, Henrik Drescher, James Goggin, Jeremy Tankard, Katie Kerr, Michael Worthington, Naïma Ben Ayed, Shivani Parasnis, Studio FM Milano, The Panty Bag Collective, and Wing Yee Wu.Interested parties may learn more about Kyra Clarke's award-winning design at:About Kyra ClarkeKyra Clarke is a New Zealand-based designer and the driving force behind Threaded, a design studio focused on client projects and the ongoing international design publication, Threaded magazine. Clarke and her team collaborate closely with multi-stakeholder organizations, including non-profits, small businesses, iwi, and hapu, to develop engaging initiatives that positively impact local communities.About ThreadedThreaded is a New Zealand-based design studio that balances client-based projects with the production of its international design publication, Threaded magazine. The studio's work is characterized by a commitment to community engagement and a focus on creating positive change through design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Print and Published Media Design category. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that effectively communicate their message, showcase visual impact and aesthetics, excel in typography, exhibit originality and creativity, and adhere to high standards of print quality and finish. Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of print design, setting new benchmarks for the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that recognizes and promotes superior design across all industries. Established in 2008, the award welcomes entries from talented designers, creative agencies, and innovative brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global exposure, showcase their skills, and contribute to advancing the field of design. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, inspiring the development of products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

