N Plus Magic House by Taizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

N Plus Magic House

Innovative Modular Cat House Design Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Taizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd as a winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category for their innovative work titled "N Plus Magic House." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the N Plus Magic House design within the pet care industry and underscores its merit as an outstanding example of pet product design.The N Plus Magic House design is particularly relevant to current trends and needs within the pet care industry, as it addresses the growing demand for cat houses that not only accommodate pets' living needs but also provide ample space for play and interaction. By offering a modular design that caters to individual preferences and adapts to various spatial conditions, the N Plus Magic House aligns with the industry's focus on versatility and user-centered design.What sets the N Plus Magic House apart is its unique modularized design, which allows for flexible combination, expansion, and disassembly. The standardized units can be tailored to suit the specific living and play needs of cats, while harmonizing with diverse placement scenarios. This innovative approach offers a high level of functionality and adaptability, making it a standout product in the market.The recognition bestowed by the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as a motivation for Taizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of pet product design. This achievement may inspire future projects that prioritize modularity, versatility, and user-centered design, fostering further innovation within the brand and potentially influencing industry standards.Team MembersThe N Plus Magic House was designed by a talented team consisting of Chen Hao, Xu Zixi, and Zhu Mengying from Taizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd. Their expertise and collaboration were instrumental in bringing this innovative pet care product to life.Interested parties may learn more about the N Plus Magic House design at:About Taizhou Hake Technology Co., LtdTaizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd is a China-based provider of tailor-made pet supplies, specializing in research and development, design, and production. The company serves a wide range of clients across various regions, including the European Union, the United States, Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. Taizhou Hake Technology Co., Ltd is known for its international collaborations and extensive product portfolio, which includes pet houses, accessories, and innovative smart pet supplies.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation in pet care design, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, material quality and sustainability, safety measures for pets, ease of cleaning and maintenance, design for pet comfort, versatility of use, inclusion of technological advancements, cultural and social impact, economic efficiency, durability and longevity, adaptability to different pet sizes, design originality, pet health enhancement, user-friendly interface, space efficiency, packaging design, marketability and commercial potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award provides a platform for designers and brands from all countries and industries to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and receive recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenpetsupplyawards.com

