Genesys Research Finds Consumers Believe AI Will Improve Customer Experience & Businesses Are Rising to the Opportunity

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration, has released its latest research report, “The State of Customer Experience: Middle East and Africa”, revealing critical insights into consumer expectations and the evolving priorities of customer experience (CX) leaders in the region. Notably, nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers surveyed globally believe AI will improve the quality and speed of customer experience over the next two to three years. The good news is that organizations are focusing on the integration of AI into their CX strategies to close the gaps between the experiences they’re delivering today, and the services consumers want.

For today’s CX leaders, the potential for AI to transform how their organizations engage with customers is front and center, demonstrated by the 42% of global respondents who cited increasing the use of AI to improve experiences as a top priority in the survey. In MEA, AI has become so important for CX leaders, they’re planning to invest a whopping 43% of their CX-related spend toward the technology in the coming year. More than half (51%) of CX leaders surveyed in MEA are planning to invest over the next two years in AI solutions that can help improve the employee experience.

“Consumers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are increasingly optimistic about the role of AI in delivering faster, more personalized and efficient service experiences,” said Sebastian Ballerini, vice president of EMEA Growth Markets at Genesys. “As organizations across the region accelerate their digital transformation efforts, it’s critical they maintain a human touch. Customers value speed, but also empathy. This report highlights how AI can help organizations not just streamline operations but build deeper trust and stronger relationships through more intelligent, connected experiences.”

Failing to deliver on what consumers believe to be a good experience can have significant impact on an organization’s bottom line: More than half (51%) of consumers surveyed in MEA said they will abandon a favorite brand after experiencing as few as two poor interactions. In fact, 34% of those surveyed admitted that they stopped doing business with a company in the last year after a bad experience. With 46% of CX leaders surveyed in MEA citing keeping pace with consumers’ rising expectations as their greatest challenge, harnessing AI to improve customer experiences is a business imperative.

Key Insights from the Middle East & Africa Report:

Personalization and Channel Choice Define Modern CX

• 61% percent of consumers value being connected directly to the right person who can solve their problem, and 55% prefer to engage via their channel of choice.

• 98% of MEA consumers also said it’s important to move between channels without having to repeat information.

Consumers Demand Speed, Empathy and Seamless Interactions

• 58% of consumers in MEA say quick response is a top attribute they value in a customer service interaction, compared with 48% globally .

• More than two-thirds (69%) of consumers value brands that listen and understand their needs, and over half (58%) appreciate companies that recognize their account history and activity.

Confidence High Among CX Leaders

• CX leaders in MEA report higher confidence than their global counterparts in delivering satisfaction and personalization. In fact, 57% say their organizations are “extremely effective” at delivering customer satisfaction, while 52% believe they’re delivering highly personalized experiences, versus 46% and 42% globally, respectively.

• 52% of leaders in the region also have a stronger focus on customer retention ahead of the 38% who cited this globally.

To learn more insights about the state of customer experience in the Middle East and Africa, read the full report here.

