SelfDrive Mobility named on list of Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025

Soham Shah, CEO, SelfDrive Mobility

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelfDrive Mobility has been named on the list of Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 by Great Place to Work® Middle East. The acknowledgment recognises SelfDrive Mobility’s commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace for women at every level of the organisation.

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, commented on the recognition: "At SelfDrive, we believe that diversity is not just a goal, but a strength that drives innovation and success. Being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 is a proud moment that reflects our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive culture. We will continue to create opportunities that empower women to thrive and lead at all levels of our organisation."

The full list of winners and event highlights can be accessed here:

🔗 https://greatplacetowork.me/events/best-workplaces-for-women-gcc/

