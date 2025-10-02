Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,627 in the last 365 days.

SelfDrive Mobility named on list of Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025

Soham Shah, CEO, SelfDrive Mobility

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelfDrive Mobility has been named on the list of Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 by Great Place to Work® Middle East. The acknowledgment recognises SelfDrive Mobility’s commitment to creating a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace for women at every level of the organisation.

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, commented on the recognition: "At SelfDrive, we believe that diversity is not just a goal, but a strength that drives innovation and success. Being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025 is a proud moment that reflects our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive culture. We will continue to create opportunities that empower women to thrive and lead at all levels of our organisation."

The full list of winners and event highlights can be accessed here:
🔗 https://greatplacetowork.me/events/best-workplaces-for-women-gcc/

Naina Chaudhary
Action Global Communications
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SelfDrive Mobility named on list of Best Workplaces for Women™ 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more