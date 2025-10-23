Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue by Beijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue

Beijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Life Lab Center Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Beijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their exceptional work, Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable acknowledgment of superior design and innovation.The Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue Life Lab Center design showcases the relevance of innovative interior spaces to modern urban living. By seamlessly blending functionality, aesthetics, and cultural elements, this award-winning design aligns with the evolving needs of young families, offering a dynamic and immersive community experience. The design's practical benefits extend beyond the users, setting new standards for the interior design industry and inspiring future trends in urban lifestyle hubs.Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue distinguishes itself through its meticulously crafted interior, which reinterprets local cultural elements using modern design principles. The interplay of light and shadow, combined with thoughtful spatial sequencing, creates diverse living scenarios rich in regional character. The warm, rustic color palette, accented by vibrant furnishings and lush greenery, infuses the space with vitality, fostering a highly interactive social environment for modern families.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Beijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd's commitment to excellence and innovation. The award not only validates the firm's design capabilities but also inspires their team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in creating spaces that enhance urban living. The Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue design has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire future projects that prioritize the harmony between people, nature, and the city.Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue was designed by the talented team at Beijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Zhanjiang Chengfa Runyue design at:About Beijing Topace Architecture Design LtdBeijing Topace Architecture Design Ltd is a leading architecture and design firm based in China. With a focus on balancing tradition and innovation, the company creates unique and effective designs that combine general architectural elements with special regional environmental essences. Topace is committed to studying domestic related products, introducing international advanced design concepts, and providing high-quality, elegant, and creative design solutions to maximize value for clients and users.About Zhanjiang Runze Real Estate Development Co., LtdZhanjiang Runze Real Estate Development Co., Ltd, founded on November 10, 2022, is a company based in Guangdong Province, China. The firm is engaged in various businesses, including real estate development and operation, residential interior decoration, and non-residential real estate leasing. Zhanjiang Runze Real Estate Development Co., Ltd strives to provide high-quality real estate projects and services to its clients.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in their field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

