Butler Specialty Company Offers Bathroom Vanity Sets for Every Home Style

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading provider of high-quality, stylish furniture in the United States, Canada, and Europe, offers bathroom vanity sets designed to accommodate different home styles. The company, with over 90 years of experience, provides a bathroom furniture collection that includes 16 vanity models, all currently in stock and available to business clients.

The bathroom vanity selection includes models such as:

• Nora Bathroom Vanity (5960492)

• Flagstaff Bathroom Vanity (5989449)

• Reece Bathroom Vanity (5990508)

• Bianca Bathroom Vanity (5991492)

• Brady Bathroom Vanity (5992452)

• Lois Bathroom Vanity (5993509)

• Maurice Bathroom Vanity (5994510)

• Colorado Bathroom Vanity (5995489)

• Bristol Bathroom Vanity (5996511 and 5997508)

• Halmstad Bathroom Vanity (6268488, 6268497, 6270488, and 6270497)

• Genoa Bathroom Vanity (6271492 and 6273492)

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has served various distribution channels, from e-commerce platforms to big-box stores, interior designers, and hospitality sectors. The company updates its product assortment monthly, maintaining a selection of furniture options for business customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

"We work with clients from concept through production, offering a 'Made by Butler, designed by you' experience," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO. "Our design team studies trends, works closely with our factories, and collaborates with our accounts to address product gaps and ensure quality, functionality, and innovation from concept to creation."

Butler Specialty maintains a global network spanning more than 12 countries, sourcing materials that include hardwood, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes. The company partners with factories that meet environmental and ethical standards, focusing on responsible manufacturing practices.

For clients developing custom products, Butler Specialty provides services from initial concept to sketch, production, and drop-ship fulfillment. The company's design team brings years of product development experience to these partnerships.

The bathroom vanity collection represents one segment of Butler Specialty's furniture offerings. The company serves business clients through multiple distribution channels, providing product information and customer support services.

Business clients interested in Butler Specialty's bathroom vanity sets or other furniture products can contact the company directly. The company provides services to clients in the furniture retail, interior design, hospitality, and e-commerce sectors.

For more information about the bathroom vanity sets or to explore the full product line, visit the company's website at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/. To view the online shop, visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company/brand-type.aspx. For inquiries, contact +1 (773) 221-1200 or read more on the company blog.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

