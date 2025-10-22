Akopyan Law Firm Wins at U.S. Supreme Court on its Precedent-Setting Sexual Harassment Case

Akopyan Law Firm achieves major win as U.S. Supreme Court denies review of and thus affirms the workplace rights for sexual harassment victims in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, successfully defended a precedent-setting California appellate court decision after the U.S. Supreme Court denied review on October 6, 2025. The decision, known as Liu v. Miniso CA Depot, Inc., et al., Case No. B338090, establishes that when sexual harassment lawsuits are filed in California, entire cases remain in court, preventing employers from compelling arbitration of any portion of such cases regardless of previously signed arbitration agreements.

The denial of the defendants' Writ for Certiorari leaves intact a ruling that addresses a critical gap in workplace protections for sexual harassment victims across California.

In 2021, Congress amended the Federal Arbitration Act with the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act (EFAA; 9 U.S.C. §§ 401-402). The amendment responded to concerns that came to light in the #MeToo movement where sexual abuse and harassment was compelled into private arbitrations and outside the eye of the public. This resulted in a situation where repeat offenders were unknown and unsuspecting victims worked for companies/supervisors who had a long history of victimizing their staff.

Following the EFAA's enactment, employers argued the statute's language was unclear and should be interpreted narrowly. The central legal question centered on whether the EFAA exempted only sexual harassment claims from arbitration while other claims in the same lawsuit could be compelled to arbitration, or whether the entire sexual harassment case remained exempt from arbitration.

In the Miniso matter, defendants contended the EFAA applied only to sexual harassment claims specifically, arguing that other claims should be compelled to arbitration based on the client's signed arbitration agreement. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., opposed this interpretation, arguing the EFAA applied to the entire sexual harassment case, not just the individual sexual harassment claim within the case.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., prevailed at the trial court level. When defendants appealed to the California state Appellate Court, the case represented a matter of first impression, addressing interpretive questions about the EFAA without existing precedent. The California Appellate Court ruled in favor of the firm's interpretation, establishing law in California. A similar case decided one week prior reached the same conclusion.

These decisions established that when sexual harassment lawsuits are filed in California, entire cases stay in court, and employers cannot compel arbitration of any portion of such cases regardless of employee-signed arbitration agreements.

Defendants subsequently appealed to the California Supreme Court, which declined review. Defendants then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On October 6, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the defendants' request for review. With this denial, the groundbreaking ruling permitting sexual harassment victims to void previously signed arbitration agreements and proceed in court with their entire sexual harassment cases remains intact.

Ms. Ani Akopyan, attorney at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., stated: "I am pleased that the US Supreme Court has left our case intact. Our case was groundbreaking and paved the way for sexual harassment victims to have their cases heard by a jury of their peers instead of private arbitrations behind clocked doors."

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. The firm offers no-cost case evaluations to help the wronged employees determine if they have a case.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., Office Locations:

The firm provides services to clients through multiple offices across Southern California:

• Encino Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, California 91436 (Phone: 818-509-9975)

• Costa Mesa Office: 3330 Harbor Blvd, 2nd Floor, Costa Mesa, California 92626 (Phone: 657-224-4422)

• Temecula Office: 41877 Enterprise Circle N., Suite 200, Temecula, California 92590 (Phone: 951-394-7421)

• Rancho Cucamonga Office: 9431 Haven Ave. Suite 232, Rancho Cucamonga, California 91730 (Phone: 909-966-5204)

• Bakersfield Office: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309 (Phone: 661-874-4118)

• Oxnard Office: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036 (Phone: 805-504-1205)

• Culver City Office: 400 Corporate Pointe, Suite 300, Culver City, CA 90230 (Phone: 424-600-6330)

• San Diego Office: 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Floor 8, Mission Valley, San Diego, CA 92108 (Phone: 619-812-0225)

For more information, a complimentary case evaluation, or to learn more about employee rights, please call +1 (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Los Angeles that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Costa Mesa, Temecula, Rancho Cucamonga, Oxnard, Culver City, and San Diego in California.

