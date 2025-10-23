Riverbend Homes Announces Completion of Wild Cow Cv Project in Spicewood, TX

A leading custom home builder finishes a 4,269-square-foot property in Texas Hill Country with attention to a client-focused construction process.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a family-owned design and build firm serving the Texas Hill Country, has completed construction of a custom residence located at 4600 Wild Cow Cv in Spicewood, TX. The single-family home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 4,269 square feet of interior living space on a 1.76-acre lot.

The completed property includes an attached garage and a fireplace. Built in 2023, the residence reflects the company's approach to custom home construction in the Spicewood region.

Riverbend Homes provides design and build services to clients throughout the Texas Hill Country. The company has been operating in the region since 1996, working on custom home projects across multiple counties and communities.

Client-Focused Building Approach

The company's construction process centers on understanding each client's vision for their property. According to the provided information, Riverbend Homes prioritizes clients' needs and preferences during the design and building phases.

"We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience," said Dolores S., a client.

The company manages projects with an on-site presence throughout the construction period. This approach allows for direct oversight of each building phase.

Selective Project Management

Riverbend Homes limits the number of concurrent projects to maintain quality control. The company commits to daily on-site management for each project it undertakes, according to the provided information.

"Riverbend Homes built our 'retirement' home in Spicewood. Turns out he built our 'dream' home! Ben has a wonderful attention to detail, is very good at communicating, and he brought many good ideas to the table from his experience in home building. I highly recommend him and would use him again in a minute!" said Gretchen G., a client.

This project management structure allows the company to focus resources on individual properties during construction.

Service Areas and Professional Affiliations

The company serves residents in multiple cities and counties across the Texas Hill Country region, including:

• Cities and Towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland

• Counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County

Riverbend Homes operates within a 40-mile radius west of the 78669 zip code. The company is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

Second-Generation Family Business

Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson, leads the company's operations in the Texas Hill Country. The business operates as a second-generation family-owned firm.

"A builder with integrity that values the customers opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home," said Chris C., a client.

The company's process involves initial property meetings with clients to discuss architectural preferences, space utilization, and project parameters. This consultation phase helps establish the design direction for each custom home project.

Building Process Details

The company's building methodology emphasizes direct communication between builders and clients throughout the construction timeline. The firm works with clients to translate design concepts into completed residences.

According to the provided information, the company's approach to project management results in construction timelines that may differ from those of other builders in the region. The daily on-site presence contributes to this timeline structure.

The Wild Cow Cv project in Spicewood represents the company's work in custom residential construction within the Texas Hill Country. The completed property adds to the company's portfolio of work in the Spicewood area.

For information about custom home design and construction services, clients can contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/. Additional information is available at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

###

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.