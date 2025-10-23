Nago Agri Park by Koichi Tomiyama Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Nago Agri Park

Innovative Foodscape Cafe Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Nago Agri Park by Koichi Tomiyama as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Nago Agri Park, positioning it as a notable achievement within the interior design industry.Nago Agri Park's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the interior design industry, emphasizing the importance of creating immersive and engaging spaces that connect people with nature and agriculture. By incorporating the concept of Foodscape, a term combining food and landscape, the design establishes an interactive environment where visitors can eat, touch, grow, and enjoy the connection with food and nature, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.The design of Nago Agri Park stands out for its innovative use of materials and spatial elements. The theme of Farm and Craft is evident throughout the facility, with wood, earth, and jute serving as common design elements. These materials, combined with lush indoor and outdoor greenery and earth-toned furniture, create a cohesive and immersive experience. Handcrafted decorations using burlap fabric and hemp rope, along with the use of local soil for plastering, showcase the collaboration with regional artisans and the integration of local elements.The recognition of Nago Agri Park by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design and exploring innovative approaches to creating engaging and meaningful spaces. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and excellence within the field.Nago Agri Park was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Designer Koichi Tomiyama, Shusaku Nomiyama, Foodscape designers Kazuki Ito and Robyn Natsuko Shinozaki, and Producers Takashi Hagimoto and Yuichi Asa. Their collective expertise and dedication contributed to the creation of this award-winning interior space.Interested parties may learn more about Nago Agri Park and its award-winning design at:About Koichi TomiyamaKoichi Tomiyama is an architectural and spatial design team based in Okinawa, Japan. With extensive experience in designing hotels, resorts, apartment complexes, and offices in Okinawa, they work across a wide range of fields, from architecture and interior design to furniture design. The team values learning about the local history and culture of each site and places great importance on collaborating with local artists and craftspeople. Their aim is to contribute to the development of the Okinawa region by creating designs that foster community building and enhance the value of the local area.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's skill and understanding. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, makes a notable impact on everyday life, and is selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics in the Interior industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international juried design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardinterior.com

