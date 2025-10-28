Moon Trace by Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts Wins Silver in A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Awards

Moon Trace

Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts Receives Prestigious Recognition for Exceptional Art Installation Merging Eastern and Western Lunar Cultures

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has recently announced Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts as a winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category for their exceptional work titled "Moon Trace." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the art installation within the fine art industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.Moon Trace's unique fusion of Eastern and Western lunar phase cultures with dragon motifs aligns with current trends in the fine art world, where cross-cultural exploration and innovative use of materials and techniques are highly valued. The installation's eco-friendly design and seamless integration of modern technology with traditional cultural elements demonstrate its relevance to contemporary fine art practices and its potential to inspire future projects in the field.The award-winning art installation stands out for its harmonious blend of the moon's form with dragon motifs, utilizing advanced lighting and smoke techniques to explore cultural differences between the Eastern full moon's reunion imagery and the Western crescent moon's hope. The subtle integration of the historically rich dragon element creates a captivating visual feast that transcends boundaries and deeply fuses Sino-French cultural essences, offering viewers an immersive experience that resonates on both cultural and emotional levels.This prestigious recognition from the A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award serves as a testament to Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts' commitment to pushing the boundaries of fine art design. The accolade is expected to inspire the academy's future projects, encouraging further exploration of cross-cultural themes and innovative use of materials and technologies. As Moon Trace sets a new standard for excellence in the field, it motivates the academy's team to continue striving for originality and impact in their work.Moon Trace was designed by a talented team consisting of Design Director Xiayun He, Designers Nanfeng Zhan, Bojia Xiao, Xiaolan Xie, and CLEMENT HIMBERT (French nationality), all from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise contributed to the project's successful fusion of Eastern and Western cultural elements.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Moon Trace art installation at:About Guangzhou Academy of Fine ArtsGuangzhou Academy of Fine Arts (GAFA) is a public institution of higher learning located in Guangdong Province, China. Approved by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, GAFA is the only independently established institution of higher fine arts in South China, serving the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. With a history dating back to 1953, GAFA has been at the forefront of fine arts education, offering undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs, as well as welcoming international students and those from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients of this award have demonstrated a mastery of originality, technique, aesthetics, and emotional impact through their work. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges the designer's ability to raise industry standards and contribute to the advancement of fine art design practices. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as conceptual depth, cultural relevance, technical execution, and adherence to the theme, among others.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements across all industries, showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage. The competition welcomes entries from visionary fine art designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Fine Arts Design Award, entrants gain the opportunity to have their design excellence recognized and receive well-deserved international exposure within the competitive fine art industry.Learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit your projects at: https://fineartcompetition.net

