Serenity Blue by Kris Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Serenity Blue

Kris Lin's Innovative Model House Design, Serenity Blue, Receives Prestigious Recognition at the A' Interior Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the innovative model house design, Serenity Blue. This prestigious award celebrates Kris Lin's exceptional talent and creativity in crafting a living space that seamlessly blends functionality, aesthetics, and environmental consciousness.Serenity Blue's recognition at the A' Interior Design Awards holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and potential customers alike. The design showcases a forward-thinking approach to creating living spaces that prioritize family interaction, artistic expression, and sustainability. By setting new standards in interior design, Serenity Blue inspires both industry professionals and homeowners to embrace innovative design solutions that enhance quality of life while minimizing environmental impact.What sets Serenity Blue apart is its masterful use of color, material, and layout to create a vibrant yet serene living environment. The design centers around a refreshing Tiffany Blue hue, which infuses the space with a sense of vitality and tranquility. Innovative techniques, such as the bending of large-format rock slabs, allow for stunning curved surfaces that add visual interest and a sense of flow. The careful selection of eco-friendly materials, including recyclable jade glass, ensures durability and sustainability without compromising on luxury.The recognition bestowed upon Serenity Blue at the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Kris Lin's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the Kris Lin International Design studio, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. As the team continues to explore new possibilities in creating living spaces that harmonize art, functionality, and environmental stewardship, Serenity Blue stands as a beacon of inspiration and motivation.Team MembersSerenity Blue was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Kris Lin, the project director, provided the creative vision and oversaw the design process. The team also included expert designers who specialized in color coordination, material selection, and spatial layout, ensuring that every aspect of Serenity Blue was carefully considered and flawlessly executed.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kris LinKris Lin, based in Shanghai, China, is the founder of KLID Design Office, a renowned interior design firm specializing in architectural interior design. With a passion for creating innovative and inspiring living spaces, Kris Lin has established a strong reputation for delivering exceptional design solutions that combine functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.About Zhonghai Real Estate Co., Ltd.Zhonghai Real Estate Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Overseas Property, is a leading property developer headquartered in Hong Kong. With a rich history dating back to 1979, the company has established itself as a prominent player in the real estate industry. As part of the China State Construction Group Limited, which ranks 9th in the World's Top 500 in 2021, Zhonghai Real Estate Co., Ltd. benefits from the expertise and resources of a global enterprise while maintaining a strong focus on delivering high-quality properties that meet the evolving needs of modern society.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design (KLID) was founded in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai, where it has been operating for over a decade. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design, catering to a diverse clientele. With a team of experienced professionals and a portfolio that includes projects for renowned international enterprises and developers, KLID is committed to delivering innovative and creative design solutions that exceed client expectations.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate excellence in innovation, functionality, and aesthetics. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing the field of interior design through their creative vision and technical proficiency. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners set new benchmarks for interior design, inspiring the industry to continually push the boundaries of creativity and functionality in the pursuit of creating exceptional living spaces.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including leading design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award celebrates creativity, innovation, and superior design capabilities. By showcasing the winning designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award aims to advance the interior design industry and inspire future trends. The competition is part of the larger A' Design Award & Competition, which has been recognizing exceptional designs across various disciplines since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interior-design-contest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.