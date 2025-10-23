Triad by Mingbo Hou and Ruoyou Zhou Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Triad

Innovative Stool Design Recognized for Stability, Space Efficiency, and Refined Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Triad, a stool designed by Mingbo Hou and Ruoyou Zhou , as the Silver winner in the Furniture Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Triad's innovative design within the furniture industry, celebrating its exceptional blend of functionality, aesthetics, and space optimization.Triad's award-winning design addresses the challenges of modern living spaces, offering a practical and visually appealing seating solution. Its triangular geometry enhances stability while maximizing space efficiency, making it an ideal choice for compact interiors. The stool's thoughtful design aligns with current trends in the furniture industry, focusing on adaptability, comfort, and aesthetic refinement.Crafted from bent and welded metal sheets, Triad showcases a durable structure with clean lines and a minimalist form. The slightly concave seat provides ergonomic comfort, while the stool's lightweight design allows for easy movement and versatility. Triad's geometric approach ensures material efficiency without compromising on functionality or visual appeal, making it suitable for various settings, including homes, cafes, and shared spaces.The recognition from the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a testament to Mingbo Hou and Ruoyou Zhou's dedication to creating innovative and practical design solutions. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as the design studio continues to explore the intersection of culture, function, and quiet beauty in their work. Triad's success at the A' Design Awards showcases the studio's commitment to pushing the boundaries of furniture design while maintaining a strong connection to the needs of modern living.Triad was designed by Mingbo Hou and Ruoyou Zhou, two graduate students based in Okinawa, Japan, who formed their design studio to explore furniture that resonates with both people and place.Interested parties may learn more about Triad and its designers at:About Mingbo Hou and Ruoyou ZhouMingbo Hou & Ruoyou Zhou is a design studio formed by two graduate students based in Okinawa, Japan. Inspired by the natural environment and everyday life of Okinawa, the studio explores furniture that blends culture, function, and quiet beauty. Through hands-on research and field practice, they seek forms that resonate gently with both people and place, searching for new expressions rooted in nature, tradition, and the rhythms of daily living.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original innovations and notable impacts on everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet the highest criteria in their respective categories.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

