Vidac Pharma to Present Possible Cooperation with Johnson & Johnson at Basel Launch’s ‘Beyond the Needle’ Event

Vidac Pharma (XSTU:Hamburg and Stuttgart: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering first-in-class therapies targeting the unique metabolism of cancer cells, nnounced that its leadership team, Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Eyal Breitbart, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in Basel Launch’s “Beyond the Needle: Building the Future of Intratumoral Oncology” event, to be held in Basel, Switzerland, on November 23–24, 2025.During the event, Vidac Pharma’s leadership was invited to a dedicated one-on-one meeting with senior group of representatives from Johnson & Johnson to discuss the evolving landscape of intratumoral oncology and explore possible collaboration models if any in the development of novel therapeutic modalities.“Vidac Pharma’s participation in this high-level forum highlights the growing interest in our novel mode of action, which modulates the tumor microenvironment to become pro-immune and reactivates apoptosis within cancer cells,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of Vidac Pharma. “Our upcoming dialogue with Johnson & Johnson will present our belief that our technology has the potential to complement ongoing efforts in intratumoral cancer therapy, and our looking forward to exploring potential new avenues of collaboration with innovative partners across the industry.”The “Beyond the Needle” event, organized by Basel Launch, convenes leading innovators, investors, and pharmaceutical executives to explore emerging technologies enabling precise intratumoral delivery and localized cancer treatment. Vidac Pharma continues to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline focused on modulating the VDAC-HK2 complex, a central regulator of cancer cell metabolism and survival, with the goal of transforming how solid tumors are treated.

