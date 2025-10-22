Senate Bill 997 Printer's Number 1271

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1163 PRINTER'S NO. 1271 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 997 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025 SENATOR J. WARD, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in motor carrier safety, further providing for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 7804(a) introductory paragraph and (7) introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection (a)(7) is amended by adding a subparagraph to read: § 7804. Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee. (a) Creation.--There is hereby created a Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee which shall consist of the following [31] members: * * * (7) [Twenty-three] Twenty-four TWENTY-FIVE members of the public representing the areas of concern specified who shall have extensive experience and knowledge of motor carrier transportation and safety activities throughout this Commonwealth, to be appointed by the Governor as follows: <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

