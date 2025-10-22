Senate Bill 997 Printer's Number 1271
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1163
PRINTER'S NO. 1271
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
997
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
SENATOR J. WARD, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in motor carrier safety, further providing for
Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7804(a) introductory paragraph and (7)
introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection (a)(7) is
amended by adding a subparagraph to read:
§ 7804. Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.
(a) Creation.--There is hereby created a Motor Carrier
Safety Advisory Committee which shall consist of the following
[31] members:
* * *
(7) [Twenty-three] Twenty-four TWENTY-FIVE members of
the public representing the areas of concern specified who
shall have extensive experience and knowledge of motor
carrier transportation and safety activities throughout this
Commonwealth, to be appointed by the Governor as follows:
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.