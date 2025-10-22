Senate Bill 293 Printer's Number 1269

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - learning, communication or physical action. (3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks. (4) A set of techniques, including machine learning, that is designed to approximate a cognitive task. (5) An artificial system designed to act rationally, including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning, learning, communicating, decision making and acting. "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." (1) A MACHINE-BASED SYSTEM THAT CAN, FOR A GIVEN SET OF HUMAN-DEFINED OBJECTIVES, MAKE PREDICTIONS, RECOMMENDATIONS OR DECISIONS INFLUENCING REAL OR VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS, INCLUDING THE ABILITY TO: (I) PERCEIVE REAL AND VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS; (II) ABSTRACT PERCEPTIONS MADE UNDER PARAGRAPH (1) INTO MODELS THROUGH ANALYSIS IN AN AUTOMATED MANNER; AND (III) USE MODEL INFERENCE TO FORMULATE OPTIONS FOR INFORMATION OR ACTION BASED ON OUTCOMES UNDER SUBPARAGRAPHS (I) AND (II). (2) THE TERM INCLUDES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. "GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE CLASS OF MODELS THAT EMULATE THE STRUCTURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF INPUT DATA IN ORDER TO GENERATE DERIVED SYNTHETIC CONTENT. "Institutions of higher education." The term includes any of the following: (1) A community college operating under Article XIX-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949. 20250SB0293PN1269 - 3 - <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

