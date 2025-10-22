Senate Bill 293 Printer's Number 1269
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - learning, communication or physical action.
(3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a
human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks.
(4) A set of techniques, including machine learning,
that is designed to approximate a cognitive task.
(5) An artificial system designed to act rationally,
including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot
that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning,
learning, communicating, decision making and acting.
"ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE."
(1) A MACHINE-BASED SYSTEM THAT CAN, FOR A GIVEN SET OF
HUMAN-DEFINED OBJECTIVES, MAKE PREDICTIONS, RECOMMENDATIONS
OR DECISIONS INFLUENCING REAL OR VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS,
INCLUDING THE ABILITY TO:
(I) PERCEIVE REAL AND VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS;
(II) ABSTRACT PERCEPTIONS MADE UNDER PARAGRAPH (1)
INTO MODELS THROUGH ANALYSIS IN AN AUTOMATED MANNER; AND
(III) USE MODEL INFERENCE TO FORMULATE OPTIONS FOR
INFORMATION OR ACTION BASED ON OUTCOMES UNDER
SUBPARAGRAPHS (I) AND (II).
(2) THE TERM INCLUDES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL
INTELLIGENCE.
"GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE CLASS OF MODELS
THAT EMULATE THE STRUCTURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF INPUT DATA IN
ORDER TO GENERATE DERIVED SYNTHETIC CONTENT.
"Institutions of higher education." The term includes any of
the following:
(1) A community college operating under Article XIX-A of
the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the
Public School Code of 1949.
