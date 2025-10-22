Submit Release
Senate Bill 293 Printer's Number 1269

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - learning, communication or physical action.

(3) An artificial system designed to think or act like a

human, including cognitive architectures and neural networks.

(4) A set of techniques, including machine learning,

that is designed to approximate a cognitive task.

(5) An artificial system designed to act rationally,

including an intelligent software agent or embodied robot

that achieves goals using perception, planning, reasoning,

learning, communicating, decision making and acting.

"ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE."

(1) A MACHINE-BASED SYSTEM THAT CAN, FOR A GIVEN SET OF

HUMAN-DEFINED OBJECTIVES, MAKE PREDICTIONS, RECOMMENDATIONS

OR DECISIONS INFLUENCING REAL OR VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS,

INCLUDING THE ABILITY TO:

(I) PERCEIVE REAL AND VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENTS;

(II) ABSTRACT PERCEPTIONS MADE UNDER PARAGRAPH (1)

INTO MODELS THROUGH ANALYSIS IN AN AUTOMATED MANNER; AND

(III) USE MODEL INFERENCE TO FORMULATE OPTIONS FOR

INFORMATION OR ACTION BASED ON OUTCOMES UNDER

SUBPARAGRAPHS (I) AND (II).

(2) THE TERM INCLUDES GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL

INTELLIGENCE.

"GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE." THE CLASS OF MODELS

THAT EMULATE THE STRUCTURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF INPUT DATA IN

ORDER TO GENERATE DERIVED SYNTHETIC CONTENT.

"Institutions of higher education." The term includes any of

the following:

(1) A community college operating under Article XIX-A of

the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the

Public School Code of 1949.

