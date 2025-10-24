Senate Resolution 181 Printer's Number 1272
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - forms are relatively less common and affect the patient more
severely; and
WHEREAS, The presence and type of EB is differentiated by the
gene that is affected and the particular protein that is
produced by that gene, therefore, EB can be the result of a
mutation in genes that produce 1 of 18 different structural
proteins; and
WHEREAS, It has been estimated that 1 out of every 20,000
births, which is approximately 200 children a year, is affected
with some type of EB, and the disorder occurs in every group
throughout the world and affects both sexes equally; and
WHEREAS, With skin as fragile as a butterfly wing, EB
patients are dubbed "Butterfly Children" because on the outside,
physical wounds prevent them from normal daily activities
enjoyed by other children and the slightest friction produces
agonizing wounds that can cover up to 75% of their bodies; and
WHEREAS, Unfortunately, there is a lack of long-term research
surrounding EB, in other words, most physicians, nationally and
internationally, are unaware of the disorder and its
complexities, thus resulting in less than optimal treatment
options for even the most common secondary complications; and
WHEREAS, Researchers from around the globe are investigating
new therapies to treat and cure EB, thereby leading to a better
quality of life; and
WHEREAS, It is imperative that there is a greater public
awareness of this serious health issue and more must be done to
increase activity at the national, State and local levels to
support the patients as well as their families; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of October 25
through 31, 2025, as "Epidermolysis Bullosa Awareness Week" in
