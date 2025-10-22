Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - determined by ASTM International and specified by the department
through regulation, hydrogen, hythane, electricity and any other
fuel used to propel motor vehicles on the public highways which
is not taxable as fuels or liquid fuels under this chapter.
* * *
"Liquid fuels." All products derived from petroleum, natural
gas, coal, coal tar, vegetable ferments and other oils. The term
includes gasoline, naphtha, benzol, benzine or alcohols, either
alone or when blended or compounded, which are practically and
commercially suitable for use in internal combustion engines for
the generation of power or which are prepared, advertised,
offered for sale or sold for use for that purpose. The term does
not include kerosene, fuel oil, gas oil, diesel fuel, tractor
fuel by whatever trade name or technical name known having an
initial boiling point of not less than 200 degrees fahrenheit
and of which not more than 95% has been recovered at 464 degrees
fahrenheit (ASTM International method D-86), liquified gases
which would not exist as liquids at a temperature of 60 degrees
fahrenheit and pressure of 14.7 pounds per square inch absolute
or naphthas and benzols and solvents sold for use for industrial
purposes.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
