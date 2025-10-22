Submit Release
Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - determined by ASTM International and specified by the department

through regulation, hydrogen, hythane, electricity and any other

fuel used to propel motor vehicles on the public highways which

is not taxable as fuels or liquid fuels under this chapter.

* * *

"Liquid fuels." All products derived from petroleum, natural

gas, coal, coal tar, vegetable ferments and other oils. The term

includes gasoline, naphtha, benzol, benzine or alcohols, either

alone or when blended or compounded, which are practically and

commercially suitable for use in internal combustion engines for

the generation of power or which are prepared, advertised,

offered for sale or sold for use for that purpose. The term does

not include kerosene, fuel oil, gas oil, diesel fuel, tractor

fuel by whatever trade name or technical name known having an

initial boiling point of not less than 200 degrees fahrenheit

and of which not more than 95% has been recovered at 464 degrees

fahrenheit (ASTM International method D-86), liquified gases

which would not exist as liquids at a temperature of 60 degrees

fahrenheit and pressure of 14.7 pounds per square inch absolute

or naphthas and benzols and solvents sold for use for industrial

purposes.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

