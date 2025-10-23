VideoProc Converter AI Announces V8.5 for Mac and Celebrates 7th Anniversary

VideoProc Converter AI 7th Anniversary

VideoProc Converter AI today releases Version 8.5 for Mac, introducing AI Stabilization and adding multi-link support in Downloader.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc Converter AI today rolls out Version 8.5 for Mac, a major update that brings AI-powered video stabilization to its main interface. This release not only marks a significant leap in video enhancement technology but also celebrates VideoProc’s 7th anniversary, with limited-time offers of up to 37% off for users worldwide.

Version 8.5 officially aligns the feature sets of the Mac and Windows editions of VideoProc Converter AI. For the first time, Mac users now enjoy the full suite of AI tools previously available on Windows.

Designed as a one-stop AI video/audio/image enhancer and converter, VideoProc Converter AI has become a go-to solution for content creators, vloggers, and everyday users who seek high-quality media processing powered by artificial intelligence. The new Mac version introduces several major enhancements to streamline creative workflows and deliver more professional results.

What’s New in Mac V8.5

The headline feature, Stabilization, uses advanced algorithms to automatically detect and reduce camera shake in footage. It transforms shaky handheld shots, dynamic action scenes, drone footage, or travel vlogs into smooth, cinematic videos with a single click.

The AI engine analyzes motion patterns frame by frame, intelligently identifying and tracking key motion points to calculate an optimized, natural-looking camera path. It delivers exceptional stability even in scenes with complex motion or rapid shifts in perspective while fully preserving the original resolution and maintaining outstanding visual fidelity. Seamlessly integrated into the main interface, the feature is intuitive, efficient, and ready to use for all creators.

Also included in this update, the Multi-Link Video Downloader enables users to input and download multiple video URLs simultaneously, perfect for batch saving large multimedia collections. This enhancement significantly improves efficiency for users who frequently work with online video content.

Complete AI Toolkit for Creators

Beyond stabilization and downloading improvements, the 8.5 update brings the Mac version fully in line with Windows, offering all key AI modules in one unified experience. Mac users can now enjoy Super Resolution, Face Restoration, Photo Colorizer, Frame Interpolation, Vocal Remover, and Noise Suppression, alongside the new AI Stabilization feature. These tools leverage deep learning to upscale, restore, colorize, or refine audio-visual content with unprecedented accuracy.

In addition to its AI capabilities, VideoProc Converter AI continues to offer its comprehensive suite of traditional tools — enabling users to convert, compress, record, and edit videos, audio, DVDs, and images with ease and efficiency.

Celebrating 7 Years of Innovation

The launch of Version 8.5 coincides with VideoProc’s 7th anniversary, marking seven years of innovation in the multimedia software industry. To thank its global user community, the company is offering exclusive discounts across all plans for a limited time. The anniversary campaign aims to inspire creativity during the festive season, helping users prepare content for Halloween, Christmas, and New Year with enhanced speed and precision through AI-powered workflows.

Existing Mac users can now update to Version 8.5 directly, while new comers can claim up to 37% off anniversary deals on the official website:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.

