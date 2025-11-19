VideoProc Converter AI Launches Black Friday 2025 Deals with Up to 61% Off Lifetime License

VideoProc Black Friday Deals 2025

VideoProc’s Black Friday Offer highlights exclusive tiered discounts, new AI updates, and bundled bonus tools.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software today announced the launch of its Black Friday 2025 promotion for VideoProc Converter AI, offering significant savings alongside newly enhanced AI processing features. The limited-time event is now live on the official campaign page:

https://www.videoproc.com/campaign/gift-offer.htm

Black Friday Deal Overview

VideoProc Converter AI’s 2025 Black Friday promotion features one of the company’s largest discount programs of the year. It introduces a structured tier of discounted Lifetime Licenses, designed to give early participants the highest value. The offer unfolds in sequential stages, with each tier opening as the previous one sells out:

• Tier 1: 61% off for the first 150 orders

• Tier 2: 55% off for the next 150 orders

• Tier 3: 44% off for the next 200 orders

• Tier 4: 33% off for the final 200 orders

“The promotion is structured on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging users to act quickly to secure their preferred discount tier before it sells out,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc.

VideoProc Converter AI: Features and Latest Updates

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one suite for AI-driven video enhancement, image restoration, audio cleanup, and everyday media processing, designed for video creators, YouTubers, vloggers, educators, movie lovers, and general content sharers. The software combines advanced AI capabilities with practical tools for converting, compressing, editing, downloading, and recording media files.

The 2025 release introduces several technical improvements across both Windows and Mac platforms:

• Support for NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs for faster hardware-accelerated processing

• iPhone 17 profiles for seamless video conversion and playback on the latest Apple devices

• Faster AI Super Resolution, offering 40–80% speed improvements and sharper results for real-life and anime videos

• Enhanced Face Restoration, producing more natural and detailed facial textures

• AI Vocal Remover, allowing separation of vocals or instrumentals for karaoke, remixing, or sampling

• Smarter encoding, with AV1, HEVC, and H.264 in the Compressor, plus AV1 and ProRes outputs across all AI Video tools

• Updated Downloader, supporting the latest online content and multiple URLs simultaneously

Mac users have full access to all AI video, image, and audio features, including Super Resolution, Stabilization, Frame Interpolation, Face Restoration, Colorizing Monochrome Photos, Noise Suppression, and AI Vocal Remover.

Purchase Benefits and Exclusive Bonus Gifts

In addition to the Black Friday discounts, all purchasers receive a one-time payment Lifetime License with free lifetime updates. The promotion also includes a bundle of exclusive bonus gifts, enhancing everyday media and device management tasks:

• Image Matting (6-month license) for removing and refining image backgrounds

• WinOptimizer V26 (full license) to clean and optimize Windows systems

• PDF Logo Remover (full license) to remove watermarks from PDFs

• iPhone Manager V6.8 (full license) for transferring media between iPhone and PC

The combined benefits of upgraded AI tools, software versatility, and bonus gifts deliver added value to both new and existing users.

The Black Friday 2025 promotion is available for a limited time and follows a first-come, first-served policy for each discount tier. Users are encouraged to visit the official campaign page to secure their preferred pricing and take advantage of the bundled gifts.

About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

