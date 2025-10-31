VideoProc Converter AI 8.5 for Windows Available: Enhanced GPU Support and Smarter Multi-Link Downloads

VideoProc Converter AI V8

VideoProc Converter AI 8.5 adds RTX 50 GPU support and multi-link downloads, boosting AI performance and efficiency for holiday video projects.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software announces the release of VideoProc Converter AI V8.5 for Windows, introducing faster performance through support for the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series graphics cards and a new multi-link input and download feature in the Downloader module. The update also enhances the Downloader’s compatibility with some video platforms’ latest algorithms, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience for creators and everyday users.

VideoProc Converter AI is an all-in-one video processing software developed by Digiarty Software, a multimedia technology company with expertise in video, audio, and AI-driven solutions. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, it integrates tools for video upscaling, frame interpolation, face restoration, colorization, audio denoising, and stabilization—alongside video conversion, downloading, recording, and basic editing. It leverages GPU acceleration to handle large, high-quality media files with remarkable speed and precision.

Building on this foundation, the new version further enhances both GPU compatibility and content video downloading efficiency through two major upgrades.

Enhanced GPU Acceleration with NVIDIA RTX 50 Series

The latest update adds full support for the NVIDIA RTX 5060, 5070, 5080, and 5090 GPUs, enabling users with these next-generation graphics cards to enjoy even faster and smoother hardware acceleration. Those equipped with RTX 50 series GPUs will experience significantly improved processing speeds across a wide range of tasks, such as AI Super Resolution, image enhancement, video conversion, compression, and editing.

For creators handling 4K and 8K projects or performing multiple AI-driven processes simultaneously, this update ensures greater stability, shorter AI inference and processing time, and a more efficient production workflow.

Smarter Multi-Link Downloader for Holiday Season Projects

The Downloader module has been revamped to support batch input and downloading of multiple video or audio links at once, making it easier than ever to handle large download tasks. It also adapts to the latest algorithms, ensuring stable and successful downloads from popular platforms.

This upgrade comes right in time for the upcoming Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year season. During this festive period, users may want to download music for parties, family videos for archiving or sharing, movie trailers for offline viewing, or video and audio materials for editing and creative projects. Whether preparing offline playlists for holiday trips, collecting clips for seasonal montages, or backing up favorite content, the new Downloader delivers greater efficiency, stability, and reliability throughout every task.

“We’ve been committed to pushing VideoProc Converter AI forward as a next-generation multimedia toolkit powered by deep learning and GPU acceleration,” said Huston Xu, Development Manager at Digiarty Software. “The new update ensures that users can fully leverage the latest NVIDIA hardware while enjoying a smoother and smarter workflow for video processing and downloading. Looking ahead, we’ll continue expanding AI features to help creators easily handle high-quality visual and audio content across all platforms.”

Celebrating 7 Years of Innovation

To celebrate seven years of growth and innovation in the multimedia software industry and thank its global user community, VideoProc is launching a limited-time anniversary promotion offering special discounts for both Windows and Mac users.

Users are encouraged to upgrade to the latest version and prepare their holiday multimedia projects with VideoProc Converter AI’s advanced toolset for crafting festive videos, enhancing footage, and preserving memories in stunning quality.

For more details or to take advantage of the anniversary promotion, visit:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm



About Digiarty Software

Established in 2006, Digiarty Software is a pioneer in multimedia innovation, offering AI-powered and GPU-accelerated solutions for video and image enhancement, editing, and conversion. With its mission to "Art Up Your Digital Life," the company integrates advanced AI technologies to streamline media processing for professionals and enthusiasts alike. VideoProc, Digiarty’s flagship product, has garnered 4.6 million users across more than 180 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leader in digital media innovation.



