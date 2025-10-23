.ART Marks International Artist Day with Global Online Conference and New Publication on the Healing Power of Art

The 2nd Annual International .ARTist Day Conference and .ART Odyssey: HEALING publication

Free online event brings together artists, innovators, and thought leaders, plus the release of a special edition .ART Odyssey: HEALING

The International .ARTist Day Conference reflects our commitment to accessibility – giving every creator the tools, visibility, and global stage they deserve.” — Ulvi Kasimov, .ART founder & CEO

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate International Artist Day, .ART Registry is hosting the second annual International .ARTist Day Conference on October 24th, at 11AM ET – a free, online event dedicated to creativity in all its forms. This year’s event brings together leading voices across art, technology, and culture to explore the shifts redefining today’s creative field: from authorship and AI to visibility, fashion, and the new digital economy.

The online conference will feature four dynamic panels bringing together artists, curators, and innovators to explore the key shifts shaping today’s creative landscape. AI, Authorship & Advantage examines how artists can navigate the fast-changing intersection of creativity, technology, and ownership, featuring Dominican American artist and fashion designer Wildy Martinez (wildflowerfields.art), Deanna Leonard (SHE IS AI Magazine), Judd Levy (Al Garden), Vladimir Opredelenov (AI Hokusai ArtTech Research Project, aihokusai.art), and Denis Belkevich (Fuelarts). The Art of Visibility: Media, Networks & Reputation looks at how critics, editors, and online communities shape artistic careers, with Evelīna Gorbačova and Veronika Gorbačova of FOLLOW.ART, joined by curator and art journalist Daria Kravchuk, discussing how artists can build authentic visibility in today’s media landscape. Digital Fashion explores where couture meets code as Svitla Volka (SVD Denim) and Kadine James, Award-winning founder of The Immersive KIND and digital fashion pioneer, discuss how technology transforms fashion into a new artistic medium. Finally, Art in Motion – Tools, Process, and Creative Futures, moderated by Elena Zavelev, Head of HUG.art Community, explores how artists are reshaping their practice through evolving tools: from AI and code to blockchain, motion, and mixed reality. The conversation features Farrah Carbonell (farrahcarbonell.art), curator and Founder of ART&VAULT; Chikai (chikai.art), AI artist and co-creator of Google Earth; Rebecca Rose, Joan Mitchell Foundation fellow; and Zachary M. Rebich, photographer and NFT.NYC 2025 participant.

The event will be streamed live and available to watch later on YouTube. Register to join in real time or receive the recording afterward.

In parallel with the conference, .ART unveils the third edition of its flagship annual publication, .ART Odyssey, a richly curated almanac exploring how art restores balance in times of change.

Themed around HEALING, this issue delves into art’s ability to mend the self, reconnect communities, and reimagine a more compassionate world. At a moment when uncertainty and transformation define our lives, it shows how creativity transcends aesthetics, becoming a force for resilience, empathy, and renewal.

.ART Odyssey: Healing is available now on Amazon.

Bringing together leading voices in art, psychology, and technology, the issue traces how creativity serves as a form of care. It features insights from pioneers in art, drama, and music therapy; conversations with artists who transform adversity into expression; and reflections on how design and sound influence emotional well-being.

New York–based painter Barbara Rachko (barbararachko.art) shares how she turned personal loss in the wake of 9/11 into a story of courage and purpose, while Phil Hansen, Grammy Awards artist and TED speaker, reflects on how embracing limitation became his most powerful tool for originality. The publication also explores the science of sound and environment. Oleg Stavitsky, CEO of Endel, discusses how adaptive soundscapes can soothe, focus, and heal through AI-generated environments, while neuroaesthetics and well-being consultant Saskia Wheeler reveals how spaces can be designed for restoration. At the intersection of art and neuroscience, EDGE Neuro (edge-neuro.art) unites artists, scientists, and the public to explore how creativity supports brain health and human connection. Visual stories by Medina (medina.art) , Katie Butler (katiebutler.art), and Cromwell (cromwell-zla.art) illustrate how art, mindfulness, and intention come together in the healing process.

Proceeds from the sale of .ART Odyssey: HEALING support the Healing Power of Art Initiative and the Art Therapy Fellowship at George Washington University, extending .ART’s commitment to creativity as a force for social impact and collective well-being.

“Our mission has always been twofold: to make art more accessible and to harness its power to heal. The International .ARTist Day Conference reflects our commitment to accessibility – giving every creator the tools, visibility, and global stage they deserve. At the same time, through the Healing Power of Art Initiative and this year’s .ART Odyssey edition devoted to healing, we continue to explore how creativity can restore, connect, and empower communities worldwide.” - Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder and CEO

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 655,143 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art.

Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

