Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc Set New Standard in Eco-Luxury Hospitality

Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc have been awarded their inaugural Green Globe certification.

Green Globe certification is a reminder that sustainability is an ongoing journey, one we must walk together with our guests, our team and our community.” — General Manager Claudio Schibli

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc have been awarded their inaugural Green Globe certification. Situated on Ong Lang Beach in Cua Duong Village in Phu Quoc City Vietnam, sustainability is not just a practice at the large resort, it is a culture.“Being awarded the Green Globe certification is a proud moment for our entire team. But more importantly, it’s a reminder that sustainability is an ongoing journey, one we must walk together with our guests, our team and our community,” said Claudio Schibli, General Manager of Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc.From eliminating single-use plastics to pioneering conservation initiatives, the team is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences while protecting the planet and supporting the local community. From operational changes to small daily actions, every step taken by Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc is rooted in a long-term commitment to sustainability.Saying Goodbye to Single-Use PlasticsThe resort believes that even small changes can create a transformative big ripple effect. That’s why single-use plastics have been completely removed from all operations across the resort. In guest rooms there are no plastic amenities or trash can liners, instead eco-friendly alternatives are offered. In restaurants and bars, paper straws, cups and bags, and takeaway boxes made from bagasse have replaced plastic items. Guests may also be unaware that they are contributing to plastic waste reduction efforts while staying hydrated in the tropical heat. Water refill stations have been strategically located across the resort, making it easier for guests and staff alike to refill their bottles anytime, eliminating the use of plastic bottled water.One of the resort’s proudest moments occurred in October 2022, when all single-use plastic water bottles were swapped to reusable glass bottles. This simple switch has already had a huge impact. In the first half of 2025 alone, over 209,000 plastic bottles were saved from ending up in landfills or oceans, the equivalent of avoiding 17.33 metric tons of CO₂ emissions. That’s roughly the same as driving a car for 70,000 kilometers from Vietnam to Paris and back…six times. By cutting plastic, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc are setting an example for sustainable luxury travel by significantly reducing waste and lowering their carbon footprint.Towel Card Initiative - Small Card, Big ImpactWater is precious, especially on an island. The towel card program, launched at the end of 2024, encourages guests to use pool towels more responsibly by issuing one towel card per guest at check-in. In the first half of 2025, this initiative resulted in reduced average towel use from 2.12 to 1.65 per guest, saving 2,296 wash cycles and over 551,000 liters of water. This is equivalent to 11,000 showers, enough water to provide a family of four with daily showers for seven years. The program highlights how thoughtful choices can support sustainability without compromising guest comfort.Sweet Sustainability Enjoyed at Local Bee FarmSustainability focuses not only on the environment, but also on people, community, and sharing meaningful stories. In partnership with a local Bee Farm on Phu Quoc Island, guests are invited to join bi-monthly visits that include complimentary transfers. The hands-on experience lets them explore honey-making, organic gardens, and recipes like making honey cake while learning about sustainable practices with local beekeepers. This non-profit initiative supports local livelihoods, preserves traditional knowledge, and inspires guests to value nature’s delicate balance. Many happy guests have already participated in this sweet sustainability program, leaving with jars of golden Vietnamese honey as well as a deeper appreciation for bees.Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc are steadily moving toward a greener, brighter future.“We believe that the future of hospitality is responsible, thoughtful and regenerative and we are honored to be leading the way,” concluded General Manager, Claudio Schibli.About Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu QuocMövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Villas & Residences Phu Quoc are conveniently located within a 30-minute drive of Phu Quoc International Airport and just a 1-hour flight from Ho Chi Minh City and a 2-hour flight from Hanoi. Situated on Ong Lang Beach in Cua Duong Village, Phu Quoc City, Vietnam, the resort is developed and managed by MIK Group and operated directly to international 5-star standards by Accor Hotel.About Mövenpick – Accor HotelsMövenpick Hotels & Resorts creates exceptional moments by extraordinarily doing ordinary things. To provide a deluxe leisure experience for our guests, Mövenpick understands that small gestures can make a big difference. We achieve that through “Chocolate Hour every evening and by offering our guests a delightful and peaceful night’s stay, and with a children’s menu with fun-filled and nutritious dishes. Mövenpick strives to create a cozy and luxurious atmosphere for our guests, business partners as well as our staff in branches under this brand.As one of the few resort brands to have received Green Globe certification – a credible international standard for environmental protection and natural values preservation, Mövenpick is committed to achieving sustainable business and development by connecting with and caring for local communities in the destinations where we operate.Established in Sweden in 1973 and inheriting a rich culinary legacy from the 1940s, Mövenpick is constantly attracting more investments and substantially growing with more than 90 hotels in 25 countries. Mövenpick belongs to Accor Hotels, one of the leading global enterprises in hotel management, which has succeeded in creating exceptional experiences in 4.900 hotels and resorts in 110 countries.movenpick.com | all.accor.comContactNguyễn Thị Cẩm Nhung (Ms. Nhung)Personal Assistant to General ManagerHotel Sustainability LeaderGroup 01, Ong Lang Hamlet Cua Duong Village,Phu Quoc City | Kien Giang | VietnamE. nhung.nguyenthicam@movenpick.comT. +84 29 72 699 999Ho Chi Minh Office:MIK Office, 11th floor, Vincom Center,72 Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Nghe Ward,District 1, HCMC

