Automated Recovery Vehicle Market to Reach USD $3.69 Billion by 2029 at 14.5% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Automated Recovery Vehicle Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a quick expansion in the automated recovery vehicle market, which is projected to increase from $1.87 billion in 2024 to $2.15 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Factors contributing to the growth in the preceding years include a surge in global vehicle ownership, mounting urban traffic congestion, expansion of logistics fleet operations, rise in governmental road safety initiatives, and investments in defense modernization programs.

The market size of automated recovery vehicles is projected to experience significant expansion over the coming years, potentially reaching $3.70 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This predicted rise over the forecast period will likely be as a result of various factors, including increased adoption of autonomous vehicles, growing preference for eco-friendly recovery, stepping up investment in municipal infrastructure, rising reliance on logistics fleets, and heightening defense sector expenditure. Furthermore, key trends in this forecast period are predicted to encompass AI-based navigation systems, the incorporation of advanced lidar sensors, the use of telematics for fleet tracking, the evolution of hybrid electric propulsion technologies, and the embracement of robotic unmanned towing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automated Recovery Vehicle Market?

The automated recovery vehicle market is predicted to expand due to the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles. These are vehicles equipped with advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, and control systems that enable them to operate and navigate independently without human intervention. Recent advancements in sensor technologies and artificial intelligence have led to the rise in autonomous vehicles, offering safer, more efficient, and more convenient methods of transportation. With the increase in the use of these autonomous vehicles, there is a subsequent increase in demand for automated recovery vehicles. These are crucial because self-driving systems require specific, unmanned recovery solutions to handle any breakages or accidents safely without needing human assistance. For example, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a US-based non-profit organization, published a report stating that the number of autonomous vehicles on American roads is projected to rise from 3.5 million in 2025 to 4.5 million by 2030. Hence, the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is fueling the growth of the automated recovery vehicle market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automated Recovery Vehicle Industry?

Major players in the Automated Recovery Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rheinmetall AG

• ST Engineering Ltd.

• Ashok Leyland Ltd.

• Hanwha Defense International

• Miller Industries Inc.

• Torc Robotics Inc.

• Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG)

• IVECO Defence Vehicles

• AiMotive

• Mack Defense LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automated Recovery Vehicle Industry?

Leading businesses in the automated recovery vehicle market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as smart robots. These solutions provide invaluable data insights to predict maintenance needs and continually optimize processes. Smart robots are self-directed machines equipped with sensors, artificial intelligence, and advanced programming to perceive their surroundings, process data, and fulfill specific objectives. For example, in October 2024, EXEDY Corporation, which specializes in manufacturing drivetrain components based in Japan, introduced the Neibo smart robot. The robot's distinguishing feature is its impressive 600kg towing capacity, which is a unique characteristic in this market. It can operate autonomously or follow presets, enabling it to transport vehicles and heavy machinery without requiring human assistance, which is ideal for industrial recovery operations. One major benefit is its capability to tow existing carts and equipment, thus negating the requirement for special assets. This capacity is backed by improved navigation systems and precise localization to the centimeter.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automated Recovery Vehicle Market Report?

The automated recovery vehicle market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty

2) By Technology: Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous

3) By Propulsion: Electric, Diesel, Hybrid

4) By Application: Roadside Assistance, Emergency Services, Commercial Towing, Municipal Services, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Automotive, Insurance, Government And Municipal, Logistics And Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Light-Duty: Flatbed Recovery Trucks, Tilt Bed Recovery Trucks, Small Wrecker Trucks, Mini Rotators, Pickup-Based Recovery Vehicles

2) By Medium-Duty: Standard Wrecker Trucks, Medium Rotators, Hook And Chain Recovery Vehicles, Integrated Crane Recovery Vehicles, Heavy Flatbed Recovery Trucks

3) By Heavy-Duty: Armored Recovery Vehicles (Military), Heavy Rotators, Boom And Winch Recovery Trucks, Multi-Axle Heavy Recovery Trucks, Tactical Recovery Vehicles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automated Recovery Vehicle Market By 2025?

For the year referenced in the Automated Recovery Vehicle Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the automated recovery vehicle market. The region with the most anticipated growth during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

