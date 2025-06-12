Law Firms Can Easily Customize Their Own AI With the Launch of Gavel Exec’s Projects

Projects, a new feature in Gavel Exec, allows small firms to train AI on their own vault of documents, bringing customizable AI to firms of all sizes.

Legal AI has mostly been one-size-fits-all. Projects changes that, allowing attorneys to easily train on firm knowledge. This is a level of control only technical teams could previously deliver.” — Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gavel, the AI and automation suite for lawyers, today announced the launch of Projects , a new way for law firms to fully customize how Gavel Exec works for them. Gavel Exec is Gavel's AI legal assistant directly in Microsoft Word, and it launched this year to help lawyers draft, redline, and revise documents with accuracy.With the launch of Projects, firms can use their own documents and databases, in addition to written instructions, to train Gavel Exec to follow their standards and precedents, with no technical setup or onboarding required.While Gavel Exec is already optimized for the legal domain, and particularly corporate and real estate transactional documents, Projects allow lawyers to deeply calibrate the AI to their own preferences and work style.“Legal AI has mostly been one-size-fits-all. Projects changes that,” said Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel. “It allows small firms to bring their institutional knowledge into the product, giving them the same level of control and precision that large organizations build with internal tools and large IT teams.”This marks a major shift in the accessibility of legal AI. Legal organizations of all sizes can now shape the way that generative AI works with their own data, instead of relying on out-of-the-box tools that don’t reflect how they work. It’s like building your own custom software, without needing an IT team.Setting up Projects is easy. Lawyers can load Project Files, like templates, past contracts, and firm examples, in addition to any legal guidance (like educational resources, practice guides, or memos). They can also add Project Instructions, including tone, clause preferences, or client-specific rules. Once saved, a Project can be used on a single matter or across all documents of the same type. Lawyers can chat with the AI, analyze documents, redline contracts, or draft and revise clauses, all guided by their own materials and guidance.This launch marks a turning point in how lawyers can use AI. Until now, true AI customization has been out of reach for most of the legal industry. Gavel Projects removes that barrier.Gavel Exec’s Projects is now available in all Gavel Exec plans. It takes minutes to set up, and no technical expertise or credit card is required to get started.About GavelGavel is the leading provider of automation software for lawyers. Built on decades of legal and AI engineering experience, Gavel gives attorneys an intuitive, powerful way to automate any part of the legal practice, enabling them to streamline operations and serve more clients at scale. Founded in 2019, the company is led by a dedicated team of lawyers and engineers committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession and is backed by leading investors like Neo Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Precursor Ventures, and executives at OpenAI and Code.org.You can learn more or start a free trial of Gavel Exec here

Gavel Exec's Projects Brings Customizable AI Directly Into Microsoft Word

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.